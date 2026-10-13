New schedule-based calculations find that ground transfers and airport arrival allowances exceed airborne time on two short-haul journeys

Zeist, Netherlands--(Newsfile Corp. - October 13, 2026) - FerryDepartures published original journey-time calculations on October 12, 2026, comparing flight and ferry journey times for three city-centre journeys, including Manchester to Dublin and Glasgow to Belfast. The calculations use published airline and ferry timetables together with official airport check-in advice, rather than observed trips or survey data.

On the Manchester to Dublin route, the calculated air journey totals three hours and 50 minutes from city center to city center, of which the scheduled flight itself accounts for one hour, or 26 percent of the total time. On the Glasgow to Belfast route, the calculated air journey totals three hours and 45 minutes, with the scheduled flight making up 45 minutes, or 20 percent of the total. The corresponding ferry journey calculations total six hours and 26 minutes for Manchester to Dublin and five hours and 13 minutes for Glasgow to Belfast. FerryDepartures checked the published schedules and arrival advice used in the analysis on October 12, 2026.

The calculations combine access travel to the airport or port, pre-departure allowances, the scheduled flight or crossing time, and onward transfers at the destination, rather than comparing flight time and crossing time alone. They exclude the time needed to exit the arrival airport or disembark from a ship, including passport control and baggage reclaim, and they do not add time for flight delays. The air journeys use public transport to and from the airports, while the ferry journeys use driving times to the departure ports and onward public transport. Airport arrival recommendations and ferry check-in closure times are different planning measures: Manchester Airport recommends arriving two hours before a short-haul flight, while a ferry cut-off marks when check-in closes. Full detail on the calculations, including the airport and port advice used for each stage, is set out in Flight vs ferry: door-to-door travel times compared. Readers planning a Dublin crossing can check sailing times directly through Dublin ferry departures and arrivals.

On both routes examined, flying remains faster overall than the ferry crossing, but the research shows that pre-departure allowances and ground transfers account for a larger share of total travel time than the flight itself.

"We compared the stages of each journey so travelers can see what a scheduled flight or crossing time leaves out," said Rob Tigchelaar, MD of FerryDepartures. "A one-hour flight does not mean a one-hour journey once the airport and transfer stages are added in."

FerryDepartures provides date-selectable route and port timetables showing departure and arrival schedules and crossing durations for ferry operators, with times displayed in local time for each port. The Dublin port timetable allows a choice of date and separates departures from arrivals, with destinations, sailing times and crossing durations shown for each route.

About FerryDepartures

FerryDepartures.com helps travellers find ferry departure times and plan their crossings with clear, practical information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/318709