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WKN: 850471 | ISIN: US0970231058 | Ticker-Symbol: BCO
Tradegate
13.10.26 | 18:32
167,00 Euro
-1,71 % -2,90
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
USA Industrie 30
S&P 100
USA 500
1-Jahres-Chart
BOEING COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BOEING COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
166,70167,0018:35
166,70167,0018:35
PR Newswire
13.10.2026 17:00 Uhr
35 Leser
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Boeing Announces Third Quarter Deliveries

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) announced today major program deliveries across its commercial and defense operations for the third quarter of 2026 as follows:

Major Programs

3rd Quarter 2026


Year-to-Date 2026







Commercial Airplanes Programs






737

124



367


767

10



26


777

5



20


787

22



62


Total

161



475








Defense, Space & Security Programs






AH-64 Apache (New)

3



11


AH-64 Apache (Remanufactured)

12



36


CH-47 Chinook (New)

2



7


CH-47 Chinook (Renewed)

1



4


F-15 Models

2



6


F/A-18 Models

2



7


KC-46 Tanker

7



15


MH-139

1



6


P-8 Models

-



2


Commercial and Civil Satellites

3



4


Total1

33



98


1 Deliveries of new-build production units, including remanufactures and modifications

Note: Delivery information is not considered final until quarterly financial results are issued.

Contact: Investor Relations: [email protected]

Communications: [email protected]

SOURCE Boeing

© 2026 PR Newswire
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