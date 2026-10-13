Boeing Announces Third Quarter Deliveries

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) announced today major program deliveries across its commercial and defense operations for the third quarter of 2026 as follows:

Major Programs 3rd Quarter 2026

Year-to-Date 2026











Commercial Airplanes Programs









737 124



367

767 10



26

777 5



20

787 22



62

Total 161



475













Defense, Space & Security Programs









AH-64 Apache (New) 3



11

AH-64 Apache (Remanufactured) 12



36

CH-47 Chinook (New) 2



7

CH-47 Chinook (Renewed) 1



4

F-15 Models 2



6

F/A-18 Models 2



7

KC-46 Tanker 7



15

MH-139 1



6

P-8 Models -



2

Commercial and Civil Satellites 3



4

Total1 33



98

1 Deliveries of new-build production units, including remanufactures and modifications Note: Delivery information is not considered final until quarterly financial results are issued.

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SOURCE Boeing