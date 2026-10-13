EQS-News: US Nuclear Corp
/ Key word(s): Financial
LOS ANGELES, CA - October 13, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - US Nuclear Corp (OTC: UCLE), has filed its 10Q for the first quarter of 2026, and expects to file the second quarter in the next 3-4 weeks. The stock will resume trading after the release of the third quarter, projected to be on or about the first week in December.
"We have been working very hard to correct the issues which delayed the release of the 2025 10K until June, impacting the timely release of the second and third-quarter filings," said Michael Hastings, CFO of US Nuclear. "We lost some key people once we closed the LA operation, which made retrieving certain financial data from the closed operation more difficult, and we also chose to replace some people at Overhoff, but things are finally falling into place. The new auditor made some recommendations, which is taking some time to implement, but we are committed to making the reporting process faster and more efficient. The 2025 audit process took much longer than expected, therefore causing subsequent quarterly filings to exceed their respective filing deadlines. The first quarter financial close and review process took about 4 months, far exceeding the 45-day window from close of period. And though our second quarter filing is also delayed, the Company is actively engaged in the review process and is working diligently with its internal team and independent auditors to finalize the filing as quickly as possible."
The Company has completed the following, which they believe will make 2027 a record year:
We expect 2027 sales and profits to increase 20-30%, and sales to double the current level in 2028, or significantly higher if we complete a transaction in 2027.
For sales and product information for US Nuclear, call Terry Marler at (810) 877-3448; for Sales call Ian Embry at (513) 248-2400, and for investor information, call Jack Lennon at Chamberlain Capital (508) 360-8407 or jjlennon@comcast.net.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements are based upon current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, macroeconomic changes, supply chain disruptions, market demand and our ability to raise capital, manage expansion effectively, and attract, retain, and motivate required personnel. These risks could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release. For a complete list of risks, please read our Form 10K at US Nuclear Corp 10K ending December 31, 2025.
US Nuclear Form 10Q_March 31, 2026
US Nuclear Form 10K_December 31, 2025
View the original release on www.newmediawire.com
News Source: US Nuclear Corp
13.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|US Nuclear Corp
|United States
|ISIN:
|US91733U1XXX
|EQS News ID:
|2415210
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2415210 13.10.2026 CET/CEST