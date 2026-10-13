

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing Co. (BA) said on Tuesday that it delivered 161 commercial airplanes during the third quarter of 2026, bringing its year-to-date total to 475 aircraft.



Third-quarter commercial deliveries included 124 737s, 22 787 Dreamliners, 10 767s and five 777s. Through the first nine months of the year, Boeing delivered 367 737s, 62 787s, 26 767s and 20 777s.



Boeing's Defense, Space & Security business delivered 33 units during the quarter and 98 year-to-date. Third-quarter deliveries included 15 Apache helicopters, seven KC-46 tankers, three commercial and civil satellites, three Chinooks, two F-15s and two F/A-18s. Boeing said the delivery figures remain preliminary until it reports quarterly financial results.



BA is currently trading at $186.61 down $2.89 or 1.53 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.



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