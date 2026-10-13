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ACCESS Newswire
13.10.2026 19:02 Uhr
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Inspired Spine: Historic First in Africa: Five Trans-Kambin OLLIF Spine Fusion Procedures Performed in South Africa

Avicenna Society initiative combines pioneering minimally invasive surgery, training for 35 physicians, and plans for lasting African surgical collaboration

JOHANNESBURG AND KIMBERLEY, SOUTH AFRICA / ACCESS Newswire / October 13, 2026 / An important milestone in spine surgery was reached in South Africa as neurosurgeon Dr. Hamid Abbasi and South African surgeon Dr. Anthony Thomas performed five Trans-Kambin Oblique Lateral Lumbar Interbody Fusion (OLLIF) procedures in Kimberley, representing the first reported use of this specific technique on the African continent.

The procedures were part of a weeklong educational mission organized by the Avicenna Society to expand access to advanced minimally invasive spine surgery through practical training, mentorship, and international collaboration.

The initiative began in Johannesburg with a cadaver-based training program in collaboration with the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits University). The program, locally organized by Dr. Aftab Younus, brought together 35 participating physicians for hands-on education in minimally invasive lumbar fusion techniques.

Following the training, Dr. Abbasi joined Dr. Anthony Thomas and his surgical team in Kimberley, where three Trans-Kambin OLLIF procedures were performed on Wednesday, October 7, followed by two more on Thursday, October 8.

The team reported encouraging early clinical improvement and postoperative recovery among the treated patients. The minimally invasive approach is designed to limit tissue disruption and may support earlier discharge, reduced blood loss, and fewer approach-related complications in appropriately selected patients. Formal comparisons and longer-term follow-up are needed to establish complication-rate differences.

"This historic first is about more than five operations," said Dr. Abbasi. "It is about sharing surgical knowledge so that local physicians can bring new treatment options to their own communities. The lasting impact will come from the surgeons we train and the patients they care for in the years ahead."

The educational visit concluded on Friday, October 9, with a presentation on sacroiliac joint fusion at Helen Joseph Hospital in Johannesburg, extending the exchange of expertise to another important source of chronic lower back pain.

Building a Lasting Partnership

The Avicenna Society South Africa Chapter and its international colleagues intend to continue the partnership through case discussions, collaborative research, further hands-on education, and opportunities for African surgeons to visit U.S.-based training facilities for observation and advanced learning.

"Our goal is not simply to introduce a procedure and leave," Dr. Abbasi added. "We want to help build local expertise and lasting partnerships so innovation can reach more patients, regardless of geography."

The initiative connects the educational missions of the Avicenna Society, Avicenna Technical University, Inspired Spine, and Avicenna Hospital in Spring, Texas.

About Dr. Hamid Abbasi

Dr. Hamid Abbasi is an Iranian-American neurosurgeon and founder of Inspired Spine whose work focuses on minimally invasive spinal fusion, surgical innovation, and international physician education. He has trained surgeons worldwide and published research on advanced spine surgery techniques.

About the Avicenna Society

The Avicenna Society is an international physician network dedicated to surgical education, research, mentorship, and cross-border collaboration through regional chapters and hands-on training initiatives.

Media information: Inspired Spine (952) 225-5266 | www.inspiredspine.com | Avicenna Society | www.avicenna-society.org

SOURCE: Inspired Spine



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/historic-first-in-africa-five-trans-kambin-ollif-spine-fusion-procedu-1236348

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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