Cincinnati, Ohio--(Newsfile Corp. - October 13, 2026) - GoSun, a solar technology company known for making solar ovens and kitchens, has launched a new investment opportunity through Equity Crowdfunding platform, Start Engine. The campaign marks an important next chapter for the company as it expands into solar utility electric vehicles, EV charging, solar carports, and electric tractors.

Founded with a mission to help people use solar energy directly in their daily lives, GoSun has spent more than a decade developing products designed for greater independence and resilience. From solar ovens and portable power to its latest work in vehicle-mounted solar, electric tractors, and modular charging infrastructure, the company continues to focus on solutions that meet people where they are: at home, on the road, on the farm, and off the grid.

"This is a defining moment for GoSun," said Patrick Sherwin, Founder and CEO of GoSun. "We've always believed solar should be easy and empowering. Now we're taking that vision into a much larger arena; helping people move, work, and live with more energy independence. Many investors are looking for a way around our reliance on fossil fuels. GoSun provides several solutions to large, global issues."





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The company's award winning technology has recently been recognized by the likes of Interesting Engineering, Clean Technica, New Atlas, Electrek, Outside, and many others. GoSun's newest product direction includes four new products, each opening a larger category: 1) the EV Solar Charger, an on-board system for electric vehicles; 2) the Solar Carport, a 4kW solar structure designed for vehicle charging and distributed energy applications; 3) the Gopher, a min-truck, solar utility e-bike; 4) and the Moonrider 27, an electric tractor that GoSun is bringing to the North American market through a partnership with Moonrider in Bangalore, India.

Together, these products represent GoSun's broader push into what the company calls Solar Utility Vehicles; practical, clean energy tools that combine mobility, solar generation, and real-world utility. The company sees this category as part of a larger shift toward distributed energy, lower operating costs, and more resilient infrastructure.

The company has previously built a strong community of customers and investors who have supported its mission to make solar more accessible and useful. "GoSun has always been powered by the community," Sherwin added. "This investment opportunity gives people a chance to support the next chapter of practical solar innovation and help us continue building products that make clean energy more accessible everyday."

GoSun's investment opportunity is now live at Start Engine .

About GoSun

GoSun creates products designed to further recreation and resilience. Based in Cincinnati, Ohio, the company has built a range of products spanning solar cooking, portable power, EV charging, solar structures, electric tractors, and solar utility vehicles. GoSun's mission is to help people live with more energy independence using accessible solar technologies.

Investment Disclaimer

This Reg CF offering is made available through StartEngine Primary, LLC. This investment is speculative, illiquid, and involves a high degree of risk, including the possible loss of your entire investment.

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