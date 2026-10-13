TekniPlex Healthcare to Showcase Capabilities Enabling the Next Generation of Medical Device Solutions at MD&M Midwest 2026

Company to highlight integrated capabilities spanning custom material formulations, precision extrusion, catheter construction and finished-device assembly.

Wayne, PA, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TekniPlex Healthcare will showcase its comprehensive materials science, precision extrusion and interventional-device manufacturing capabilities at MD&M Midwest 2026, taking place October 28-29 at the Minneapolis Convention Center.





At Booth 3903, the company will highlight its ability to help medical device OEMs address complex design and manufacturing challenges while supporting the development of next-generation medical devices.

TekniPlex Healthcare's exhibit will demonstrate its integrated capabilities across the medical device development and manufacturing process, from custom material and formulations to precision-extruded tubing, catheter components and finished devices.

Together, these stages reflect the company's three areas of focus:

Materials and formulation expertise: Custom compounds and specialized material formulations tailored to medical device applications and performance requirements.

Precision tubing and catheter construction: Advanced extrusion capabilities encompassing single- and multi-lumen tubing, extruded jackets, braided shafts and catheter-building capabilities.

Components and assemblies: Precision-molded components and finished-device assembly capabilities, supported by applicable manufacturing technologies and site-specific expertise.

These capabilities enable medical device OEMs to navigate critical decisions throughout the product development cycle.



The company will also emphasize its ability to support customers in evaluating material and component selections early in development, optimizing interventional device designs for manufacturability, and addressing process, quality, qualification and supply considerations as products advance towards commercial production.

"Device teams are being asked to support new care settings and more demanding therapies while moving faster to market," said John Zawacki, Senior Director of Strategic Marketing, TekniPlex Healthcare. "By bringing materials science, precision tubing and catheter building together, we help our customers make better decisions earlier and support a smoother path from concept to validated production. MD&M Midwest is a great place to start those conversations."



Through its combination of materials expertise, precision manufacturing technologies and device assembly capabilities, TekniPlex Healthcare continues to support medical device OEMs in developing innovative solutions that meet evolving clinical needs and increasingly complex manufacturing requirements.

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About TekniPlex Healthcare

TekniPlex Healthcare utilizes advanced materials science expertise and technologies to develop and deliver critical solutions for medical and diagnostic devices, drug delivery systems and sterile barrier healthcare packaging applications. With a global reach, the division's deep understanding of the greater pharmaceuticals and medical landscape helps it produce exemplary barrier properties for drugs and precision medical devices for interventional and therapeutic procedures.

For medical device OEMs, TekniPlex Healthcare embodies a comprehensive CDMO partner capable of servicing every stage of the product life cycle, from design and development through component manufacturing and final assembly. Throughout its broad purview, the division's ever-evolving portfolio helps meet demands for high-leverage medicines and mission-critical healthcare products that benefit care providers and patients. For more information visit www.tekni-plex.com/healthcare.

Contact Info



Natalia Rivera

natalia.rivera@tekni-plex.com

+1 480-395-3130

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