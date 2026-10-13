DAVID'S BRIDAL CORPORATE: David's Bridal Launches 'the Puppy Love Collection by David's Bridal'; Debuts Dog Bridal Gowns at New York Bridal Fashion Week

From dog wedding dresses under $50 to custom looks for any pet, David's brings every member of the family into the wedding-day dress code

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA / ACCESS Newswire / October 13, 2026 / David's Bridal, Inc. ("David's"), North America's largest bridal and occasion retailer, and Pearl , its AI-powered wedding planning and marketplace platform, connecting couples with everything they need for life's biggest moments -- today announced the launch of The Puppy Love Collection by David's Bridal , a curated collection of wedding attire designed for arguably one of the most important members of any wedding party, your furry best friend! The Puppy Love Collection features ready-to-walk couture dog bridal gowns, as well as an assortment of partner looks for dog tuxedos, bowties and more. Couples can also work with any David's Bridal Alterations Artisans to create fully custom looks or match any dress, from any designer, for any pet.

The Puppy Love Collection by David's gives couples a stylish way to include their beloved pets in their wedding celebrations, starting under $50. David's Bridal showcased the looks first during New York Bridal Fashion Week with dogs and creators strutting the runway featuring the five ready-to-wear dog bridal looks and two custom dog wedding dresses made by David's Alterations Artisans, matching some of David's designer looks.

"Something old. Something new. Something borrowed. Something chewed.' When we found, through our Pearl Wedding Planning system, a large percentage of brides were including their dogs as a member of the wedding party - to say we were ecstatic is an understatement. As a proud basset hound mom, I know they are family." said Kelly Cook, Chief Executive Officer of David's Bridal. "The dog has always been the most loyal member of the wedding party - and frankly, the worst dressed. Those days are over with our The Puppy Love Collection - gowns under $50, custom looks to match the bride and tuxedos for the dapper dogs, we're making sure the whole pack is ready for the big day. I can't promise they won't steal the spotlight, but at least they'll be dressed for it!"

The collection debuts amid continued growth in the pet accessories industry. Grand View Research estimates the global pet accessories market will reach $7.6 billion in 2026, with projected growth to $12.3 billion by 2033, reflecting sustained demand for products that integrate pets into their owners' lifestyles.

For couples who consider their pets part of the family, including them in the wedding is a personal way to celebrate that bond. Whether serving as a ring bearer, accompanying the couple down the aisle or joining family portraits, dogs can play a meaningful role in the celebration-and David's Pet Couture helps them dress for the occasion.

"A miniature interpretation of your wedding gown is exactly the kind of creative challenge our alterations team can bring to life," said Lisa Horton, Chief Communications & Creative Officer of David's Bridal. "Alongside the shoppable collection for dogs, we can create custom attire for any pet, drawing inspiration from a David's gown or another designer's look. It's another way to see what our team can do beyond the traditional hem and bustle."

For couples seeking a one-of-a-kind look, David's alterations team can also custom-make wedding attire for any pet, including looks to match a wedding gown from David's or another designer. bringing a personal touch to the celebration. This custom service complements the collection and offers another way to incorporate pets into the wedding's overall style.

Dogs can also suit up through Generation Tux, David's exclusive tuxedo rental partner, which offers tuxedos for dogs through David's. Together, the collection, custom alterations offering and partner assortment give couples options for dressing their pets alongside the rest of the wedding party.

With David's Pet Couture, the retailer brings its bridal expertise to a playful new category rooted in a simple idea: the ones you love belong in life's biggest moments.

Pet parents can find the full Puppy Love collection, styling inspiration, fit guidance, sizing support, and direct links connecting canine styles to the broader bridal wardrobe on David's website.

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ABOUT DAVID'S BRIDAL

With over 75 years of experience dressing people for all of life's special occasions, David's Bridal exists for magical moments. Since its "Aisle to Algorithm" strategic pivot, David's has evolved from iconic bridal retailer to wedding technology company, media powerhouse, and marketplace platform transforming how people plan, shop, and celebrate life's biggest moments. From assuming full production of Vera Wang Bride to launching Diamonds & Pearls, a curated couture boutique experience, David's entrance into this new era marks a pivotal moment for retailers going beyond traditional scopes and expanding into new categories.

At the center of David's technological and retail evolution is Pearl by David's, Pearl Planner, Pearl Connect and Pearl Media Network-the all-in-one digital wedding destination connecting couples with everything from AI-powered planning tools, inspiration, and vendors to expanded retail categories and industry-leading content.

Under the Pearl Media umbrella is Love Stories by David's , the top wedding media brand taking a digital-first approach to wedding content and inspiration with over 20M viewers per month across content platforms, including the wedding industry's sole podcast network, streaming TV, Snap Discover channels, and a library of over 30,000 real wedding videos. Each video comes equipped with wedding data and details, contributing to a marketplace of over 60,000 wedding professionals to help couples better dream about, research, and plan their big day. Together, Pearl's media, planning, and marketplace capabilities create a connected flywheel: inspiring couples, helping them plan, connecting them with relevant wedding professionals, and creating new opportunities for brands and businesses to reach consumers throughout the journey.

With more than 180 stores across the US, Canada, and Mexico, David's Bridal offers the convenience of one-stop shopping for every magical event in her life, including weddings, Quinceañeras, graduations, proms, communions, or simply making the world her runway and beyond. To learn more about David's , sign up for Pearl Planner , and connect on social media through Instagram , YouTube , Pinterest , Facebook , X , TikTok , and LinkedIn .

David's Bridal Media Inquiries: mediarequests@dbi.com

SOURCE: DAVID'S BRIDAL CORPORATE

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/davids-bridal-launches-the-puppy-love-collection-by-davids-bridal-debu-1236366