Wealthsimple will host its biggest product showcase yet, featuring new innovations shaping the future of money
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 13, 2026) - On Thursday, November 5, Wealthsimple is hosting its fourth product showcase, Wealthsimple Presents: Something Good Is Going to Happen. The company will announce new financial products and features across investing, trading, spending and saving.
Wealthsimple Presents will be livestreamed from 12:00 to 12:45 p.m. ET from Toronto's Massey Hall. To watch the livestream, register here.
Speakers
- Mike Katchen, Co-Founder and CEO
- Brett Huneycutt, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer
- Swap Parikh, VP of Product, Investing
- Polly D'Arcy, VP of Design
- John Grant, VP of Product Engineering
- Genevieve Garand, Senior Director, Product Design
- Sam Newman-Bremang, Senior Director, Head of AI Products
- Jordan Deutsch, Director, Software Development, AI Products
Media opportunities
Media can contact press@wealthsimple.com to request attendance at the Toronto event, schedule an interview, or receive embargoed materials.
About Wealthsimple
Wealthsimple is Canada's leading financial innovator. The company offers a full suite of simple, sophisticated financial products across chequing and spending, managed investing, self-directed trading, and tax filing. Wealthsimple serves more than 4 million Canadians and holds approximately $155 billion in assets under administration, as of June 30, 2026. The company was founded in 2014 by a team of financial experts and technology entrepreneurs, and is headquartered in Toronto. To learn more, visit www.wealthsimple.com.
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