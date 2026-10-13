Wealthsimple will host its biggest product showcase yet, featuring new innovations shaping the future of money

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 13, 2026) - On Thursday, November 5, Wealthsimple is hosting its fourth product showcase, Wealthsimple Presents: Something Good Is Going to Happen. The company will announce new financial products and features across investing, trading, spending and saving.

Wealthsimple Presents will be livestreamed from 12:00 to 12:45 p.m. ET from Toronto's Massey Hall. To watch the livestream, register here.

Speakers

Mike Katchen, Co-Founder and CEO

Brett Huneycutt, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer

Swap Parikh, VP of Product, Investing

Polly D'Arcy, VP of Design

John Grant, VP of Product Engineering

Genevieve Garand, Senior Director, Product Design

Sam Newman-Bremang, Senior Director, Head of AI Products

Jordan Deutsch, Director, Software Development, AI Products

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About Wealthsimple

Wealthsimple is Canada's leading financial innovator. The company offers a full suite of simple, sophisticated financial products across chequing and spending, managed investing, self-directed trading, and tax filing. Wealthsimple serves more than 4 million Canadians and holds approximately $155 billion in assets under administration, as of June 30, 2026. The company was founded in 2014 by a team of financial experts and technology entrepreneurs, and is headquartered in Toronto. To learn more, visit www.wealthsimple.com.

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To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/318727