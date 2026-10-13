David Frank appointed Chief Technology Officer and Jeff Campbell appointed director as the Company moves from platform development toward implementation and operations

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 13, 2026) - Element One Hydrogen & Critical Minerals Corp. (CSE: EONE) ("Element One" or the "Company") is advancing a leadership transition to support its next stage of growth: translating its natural hydrogen and critical minerals opportunities into practical programs, partnerships and operating plans.

The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of David Frank as advisory Chief Technology Officer and Jeff Campbell as director. As part of this transition, Kyler Hardy and Tim Johnson will step down from the Board and continue in a consulting role to Element One on a case-by-case basis. Brad Kitchen will assume the role of Chair, in addition to his position as Chief Executive Officer.

"Element One has spent the past year assembling a distinctive platform in natural hydrogen and critical minerals," said Brad Kitchen, Chief Executive Officer of Element One. "Our focus now is execution. David brings deep experience taking complex hydrogen technologies from development into industrial application, while Jeff brings capital markets experience and relationships that can help us structure and finance the next stage of the Company's growth."

Technical leadership focused on implementation

Mr. Frank brings approximately 30 years of leadership experience in industrial electrochemistry, hydrogen production, fuel cells and electrolyzer systems. He spent many years at Hydrogenics, where he held senior technical and operating roles. Cummins completed its acquisition of Hydrogenics in 2019. Mr. Frank's career also includes productization experience at Twelve and leadership roles at Cummins.

At Element One, Mr. Frank will help translate the Company's technical concepts into defined work programs. This will include supporting the development and refinement of injection and extraction approaches for hard-rock natural hydrogen exploration, in coordination with the Company's technical partners, and helping refine the process-development pathway for recovering magnesium and other potential critical mineral products from material associated with the Twin Sisters project in Washington State. David Frank will devote approximately 25% of his professional time to Element One as Chief Technology Officer.

Capital markets experience to support growth

Mr. Campbell is a retired investment banker with 35 years of investment banking and capital market experience as an Executive Director at CIBC Wood Gundy in Toronto and Vancouver. He will support the Company's efforts to build investment banking relationships and assess financing and transaction structures to support the planned expansion of Element One's operations.

Continuity in the field

Mr. Johnson is currently leading a reconnaissance trip in the interior of British Columbia with Mantle8, a global leader in natural hydrogen exploration technology and Element One's partner in Western Canada. The trip is assessing prospective areas for natural hydrogen exploration and supports the Company's effort to advance its Western Canadian opportunity through field evaluation and technical collaboration.

"Kyler and Tim have contributed significantly to Element One, and we appreciate their continued willingness to consult to the Company," said Mr. Kitchen. "This transition brings new capabilities to the Board and management while retaining important institutional knowledge and active project support."

Other Corporate News

The Company announces that pursuant to Coordinated Blanket Order 51 - 933 Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers, Element One is now going to report on a semi-annual basis beginning with its annual financials for the period ended December 31, 2026. The Company will no longer file the Q1 and Q3 quarterly Financials and MD&A.

Element One also closed the first tranche of 2.160 million of a $0.075 LIFE Unit Offering that included one Common share and one Warrant priced at $0.20 that can be exercised after 61 days from close for a period of 3 years. The Company paid finders' fee commissions of $8,100 cash and 108,000 Broker Warrants priced at $0.075 for a period of one year.

About Element One Hydrogen & Critical Minerals Corp.

Element One Hydrogen & Critical Minerals Corp. (CSE: EONE), through a growing portfolio of strategic resource assets, proprietary technologies and industry partnerships, is advancing the exploration, development and commercialization of natural hydrogen, magnesium and other critical minerals. Element One's projects span British Columbia, Washington State and Alaska and are supported by collaborations with world-class research institutions, including Columbia University, and strategic partnerships with industry, Indigenous communities and government. By combining resource development with innovative processing technologies, Element One is positioned to help strengthen North America's energy security, industrial resilience and critical mineral supply chains.

Get Social:

X - www.x.com/Element_One_H2

LinkedIn - www.linkedin.com/company/element-one-h2

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/element.one.hydrogen/?hl=en

For further information visit our website at www.e1-h2.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the Company's plans for technical work on natural hydrogen and potential critical mineral recovery, the development and refinement of injection and extraction approaches, the Company's capital markets and financing plans, and future exploration activities with Mantle8. Forward-looking information is based on assumptions considered reasonable by management as of the date of this release and is subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including technical results, project execution, access to financing, partner performance, permitting and approvals, market conditions and other risks described in the Company's public disclosure documents. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such information except as required by applicable law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/318748