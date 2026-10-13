Informa Markets - USA Beauty: Cosmoprof North America Miami Launches the Fragrance Experience, A Curated Destination Uniting the Global Fragrance Ecosystem

Connecting fragrance creation, innovation, and commerce, the destination offers three days of business, with a ticketed discovery program welcoming fragrance enthusiasts and content creators on day three.

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 13, 2026 / Cosmoprof North America today announced The Fragrance Experience, a single destination bringing together the entire fragrance ecosystem, from creation to market. Debuting at the fourth edition of Cosmoprof North America Miami, January 26-28, 2027, at the Miami Beach Convention Center, it brings together fragrance houses and ingredient suppliers, packaging and manufacturing partners, brands, distributors, and retailers at a strategic gateway to buyers across the U.S., Latin America, and the Caribbean.

Miami adds to the opportunity. A multicultural, fragrance-engaged market and the center of South Florida's luxury, travel, and hospitality scene, the city gives fragrance companies a launchpad for U.S. growth and cross-border expansion across the Americas.

Professional meetings and business development will occur throughout all three days. On Thursday, January 28, a limited, ticketed audience of fragrance enthusiasts and content creators will also be welcomed, adding opportunities for product discovery, storytelling, and direct engagement.

Where Scent Discovery Meets Business

Fragrance remains one of beauty's most dynamic categories, fueled by premiumization, emerging brands, personalization and growing consumer interest in scent discovery. According to Circana, the U.S. fragrance market continues to thrive across all tiers. Prestige fragrance dollar sales rose by 5% in 2025 and 6% in the first half of 2026, fueled by premiumization and higher concentrations. Mass fragrance grew 15% in both periods, with increases in both revenue and units sold.

That growth increasingly starts with discovery. Social media may introduce consumers to new fragrances, but they still need to experience scent in person. Set within a dedicated ballroom at the Miami Beach Convention Center, The Fragrance Experience pairs an immersive setting for scent discovery with opportunities to build business relationships across the fragrance value chain

"Fragrance must be experienced, and bringing it to market takes expertise across an entire industry," said Liza Rapay, Vice President, Head of Cosmoprof North America. "The Fragrance Experience connects the people who create scent with those who develop products, build brands, and bring them to consumers. It gives those connections a place to become new business opportunities, with enthusiasts and content creators adding another dimension on day three."

Connecting the Fragrance Ecosystem

The Fragrance Experience is designed to bring together the entire fragrance value chain, featuring:

Those who create: fragrance houses and ingredient suppliers

fragrance houses and ingredient suppliers Those who build: packaging and contract manufacturers, filling and machinery providers, testing and regulatory partners

packaging and contract manufacturers, filling and machinery providers, testing and regulatory partners Those who bring it to market: fine, home and wellness fragrance brands, distributors, retailers and international sales partners

fine, home and wellness fragrance brands, distributors, retailers and international sales partners Those who advance the category: technology providers and companies exploring scent through wellness, hospitality and education

technology providers and companies exploring scent through wellness, hospitality and education Those who influence: content creators, fragrance reviewers and media shaping how scent is discovered and discussed

Notable buyers who attended Cosmoprof North America Miami in 2026 included Amazon, Bloomingdale's, Macy's, Nordstrom, Nykaa, QVC, Sephora, Target, Ulta, and Walgreens, along with partners and associations like DSM-Firmenich, Givaudan, and the Fragrance Creators Association.

Day Three: A Discovery Experience for Fragrance Enthusiasts

On Thursday, January 28, The Fragrance Experience will welcome a limited audience of fragrance enthusiasts and content creators through a curated, ticketed program. Professional meetings and business development will continue throughout all three days, with the additional audience creating opportunities for meaningful engagement.

Participating brands can introduce new launches, offer samples, share their stories, and gather feedback from fragrance enthusiasts, while continuing to develop trade relationships throughout the event.

Be Part of What's Next in Fragrance

Participation in The Fragrance Experience is curated, and space is limited. To learn more and apply, please visit cosmoprofnorthamerica.com/miami/fragrance-experience/.

Media Contact:

DKC News cosmoprofna.pr@informa.com

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Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. We provide marketplace participants around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, targeted digital services, and actionable data solutions. We connect buyers and sellers across more than a dozen global verticals, including Boating, Pharmaceuticals, Food, Fashion and Infrastructure. As the world's leading market-making company, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit: www.informamarkets.com.

BolognaFiere Group is the world's leading trade show organizer in cosmetics, fashion, architecture, building, art, and culture. The Group has more than 80 international exhibitions within its portfolio, notably Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna, the most important meeting point in the world for beauty professionals, established in 1967 and held in Bologna, Italy. For the 2024 edition, Cosmoprof registered more than 248,000 attendees from 150 countries in the world, and 3.012 exhibitors from 69 countries. Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna 2054 is scheduled from March 20 to 23, 2025, in Bologna - Italy. Cosmoprof's B2B format is constantly able to support companies and stakeholders in their business all over the world with specific tools and initiatives adapted to each market. The Cosmoprof platform extends throughout the entire world, with Cosmoprof North America, Cosmoprof Asia, Cosmoprof India, and Cosmoprof CBE ASEAN. For more information, please visit: www.cosmoprof.com.

The Professional Beauty Association (PBA) is the leading membership organization uniting licensed professionals, salon and spa owners, independent stylists, students, distributors, and manufacturers to shape the future of the beauty industry. PBA keeps professional beauty professional-championing policies that protect the industry, providing trusted resources and education, and fostering a community built on connection, creativity, and growth. PBA is home to the North American Hairstyling Awards, Beacon Student Program, and Executive Summit, and supports beauty professionals in times of crisis through the PBA Disaster Relief Fund and other charitable programs. Learn more at www.probeauty.org.

SOURCE: Informa Markets - USA Beauty

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/cosmoprof-north-america-miami-launches-the-fragrance-experience-a-cura-1236433