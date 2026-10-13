Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 13, 2026) - The Canadian Chrome Company Inc., (CSE: CACR) (CSE: CACR.A) formerly known as KWG Resources Inc. ("CCC" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that three respected members of First Nations have consented to serve as inaugural members of a steering committee to advise on First Nations participation in developments in the region which will help guide the Company on any sale or similar transaction involving the Company's Ring of Fire assets. The committee has not been formed by any First Nation, and it does not bind any First Nation.

The three individuals who have consented to be members of the steering committee are:

Vida Baxter, a member of Marten Falls First Nation at Ogoki Post, daughter of Elijah Baxter, a former chief of Marten Falls;

Lawrence Baxter, a member of Marten Falls First Nation and a former chief of that community; and

Theresa Okimaw-Hall, a member of Attawapiskat First Nation and a former chief of that community.

Membership is personal. It is not a Chief and Council resolution, a community ratification, or an authorization by Marten Falls First Nation, Attawapiskat First Nation, or any other First Nation. In September 2025, Marten Falls First Nation stated that it had no agreement with the Company. These consents do not change that. Further members may be added if communities nominate them or other circumstances guide such additions. The three are a starting table.

The steering committee would advise on how any interest acquired for participating First Nations might be held and applied, and may recommend names for consideration as trustees if a trust is formed as an entity to hold such assets. It would not settle terms.

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding with The Gitchiziibii Company Inc. ("Gitchiziibii"). Gitchiziibii may join the Company in identifying counterparties and in describing a possible route to First Nations participation. The memorandum records unagreed concepts only, including a possible interest in transportation assets if others build them, a possible royalty if existing royalty and security holders consent, and a possible exchange of sale proceeds for securities of an acquiror. No percentage, allocation, guarantee or sovereign support has been agreed. No First Nation has agreed to the memorandum. It creates no obligation to enter a transaction, and either party may terminate it by notice at any time.

"We want prospective counterparties to hear Indigenous perspectives before any form of transaction regarding the sale of our company or its assets is settled," said Frank Smeenk, Chief Executive Officer. "These three have agreed to sit as the start of that advice. Their consent is not the consent of their Nations, and this release does not sell the assets or create a First Nations interest."

The Company first raised a possible equal partnership with the Chiefs of Webequie First Nation and Marten Falls First Nation on June 2, 2016 (PR No. 237), including a proposed transfer of mining claims into a limited partnership. The Chiefs undertook to study it with their councils, and the proposal remained unaccepted. The Company remains committed to seeking First Nations participation, and any participation by Webequie First Nation or Marten Falls First Nation would require their own agreement.

The Company has previously announced a review of strategic alternatives, including a possible sale of the Company or of its assets. It intends to prepare a presentation for prospective buyers, merger partners or funding sources. There can be no assurance that a sale, merger or financing will result. No First Nation has agreed to participate, and no purchaser has agreed to any transaction.

Assets to be described

The presentation is expected to describe the Company's principal Ring of Fire interests:

a 90% joint-venture interest in the chromium interests in the Koper Lake Project (with Bold Ventures Inc. holding the other 10% as a carried interest). A technical report dated December 15, 2015, prepared by Alan Aubut, P.Geo., entitled "National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report, Koper Lake Project Chromite Deposit, McFauld's Lake Area, Ontario, Canada," estimated an inferred mineral resource of 85.9 million tonnes grading 34.5% Cr2O3 at a 20% Cr2O3 cut-off; and

a 30% joint-venture interest in the Big Daddy Project. A technical report dated November 12, 2014, prepared by Alan Aubut, P.Geo., entitled "National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report, Big Daddy chromite deposit, McFaulds Lake Area, Ontario, Canada," estimated, at a 20% Cr2O3 cut-off, measured and indicated mineral resources of 29.1 million tonnes grading 31.7% Cr2O3 and inferred mineral resources of 3.4 million tonnes grading 28.1% Cr2O3.

Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The Koper Lake estimate, and the inferred portion of the Big Daddy estimate, are inferred mineral resources. Inferred mineral resources are considered too speculative geologically to have economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves. There is no certainty that any economic analysis based on them would be realized, and it cannot be assumed that all or any part of an inferred mineral resource will be upgraded. No preliminary economic assessment, pre-feasibility study or feasibility study has been completed or filed on either project, and the Company is not disclosing the results of any economic analysis. Both reports are filed at www.sedarplus.ca, are several years old, and are to be read as a whole and are incorporated herein by reference. Technical information in this release has been approved by Maurice Lavigne, P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration and Development, a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101.

Fancamp Exploration Ltd. holds a 2% net smelter return royalty on the Koper Lake claims and a secured convertible promissory note of the Company in the principal amount of $34.5 million, bearing interest at 6% per annum, with maturity extended to August 31, 2027, subject to no default. Nothing in this news release changes those interests.

Corridor Claims

In 2025, the Company's subsidiary, Canada Chrome Corporation, and Gitchiziibii signed an interim trust deed. The Company attempted to transfer the Corridor Claims to Gitchiziibii as interim trustee but registry officials refused to record the transfers. Forfeitures of the Corridor Claims were then recorded by government officials. On June 8, 2026, the Company announced that its request and appeal for relief from forfeiture of the Corridor Claims had been denied. Gitchiziibii does not own any interest in the Koper Lake Project or the Big Daddy Project. Naming it here is not an agreement with it for the sale process.

What has not been agreed

No purchaser has agreed to acquire the Company or its assets or securities. No railroad or other infrastructure has been agreed. Any First Nations participation remains subject to definitive agreements, board and securityholder approvals, First Nation consent, and court, stock-exchange and other regulatory approvals.

Other Events

The Company also announces that, after many years of service, Douglas M. Flett retired as Chairman of the Board effective September 30, 2026. The Board of Directors of the Company thanks him for his many years of service to the Company. No successor has been appointed.

About The Canadian Chrome Company Inc.

The Canadian Chrome Company Inc. is an exploration-stage company focused on the identification, acquisition, consolidation, exploration, development and evaluation of mineral deposits, including chromite, in the Ring of Fire and, where applicable, on support for transportation and electrification links to the remote areas where those deposits are located.

Forward-Looking Statements: This release contains forward-looking information under Canadian securities laws, including, without limitation, a possible sale of the Company or its assets, possible development of road or rail infrastructure, possible development of any of the Company's projects, possible participation by one or more First nations and possible formation of a trust or other enterprise for First Nations interests. These statements are based on assumptions that may prove incorrect and are subject to risks, including financing, permitting, title, commodity prices, and First Nations consultation and consent. Actual results may differ materially. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by law.

Disclaimer: Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

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