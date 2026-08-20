Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2026) - The Canadian Chrome Company Inc. (CSE: CACR) (CSE: CACR.A) formerly known as KWG Resources Inc. ("CCC" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce a proposed private placement of up to 1,400,000,000 units (each a "Unit") at a price of $0.006 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $8,400,000 (the "Offering"). Each Unit will be comprised of one (1) subordinate voting share of the Company (a "Subordinate Voting Share") and one hundredth of one (0.01) multiple voting share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"), with each Warrant enabling its holder to purchase one multiple voting share (each a "Multiple Voting Share") from treasury upon payment of an exercise price of $1.00 at any time prior to the earlier of (i) five (5) years from the date of the first closing of the Offering or (ii) two business days after a change of control of the Company - Warrants will be rounded down to the nearest whole number of Warrants so that no fractional Warrants will be issued. One hundred Subordinate Voting Shares are convertible at the option of any shareholder at any time into one Multiple Voting Share and, correspondingly, one Multiple Voting Share is convertible at the option of any shareholder at any time into one hundred Subordinate Voting Shares. At all meetings of shareholders, shareholders are entitled to cast one vote for each one Subordinate Voting Share and to cast one hundred votes for each one Multiple Voting Share. Dividend and liquidation rights for each Multiple Voting Share are correspondingly one hundred times the dividend and liquidation rights for each Subordinate Voting Share.

The Company will pay finder's fees to finders of up to 5% of the aggregate amount subscribed for by subscribers referred to the Company by finders entitled to receive such fees in accordance with applicable securities laws, which fees will be payable in Units at deemed price of $0.006 per Unit.

Each subscriber for Units must be an "accredited investor" within the meaning of applicable securities laws or otherwise qualify to purchase Units on a prospectus-exempt basis in accordance with applicable securities laws. The proceeds from the Offering will be used to fund the Company's business focused on the acquisition of interests in, and the exploration, evaluation and development of, large-scale mineral deposits of chromite and other base metals and minerals including, without limitation, funding the Company's overhead and operating expenses and the costs of this private placement.

All of the securities to be issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a four (4) month hold period.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell nor the solicitation of an offer to buy securities.

Appointment of Vice President Capital Markets

The Company is also pleased to announce the proposed appointment of Michael Minas to the position of Vice-President Capital Markets. Management of the Company intends to present the proposed appointment to the Board of Directors of the Company for approval at the next meeting of the Board of Directors.

"Michael is a global markets institutional equity trader having launched his international career trading treasuries at Cantor Fitzgerald in NYC, following which he joined CIBC World Markets as an Executive Director. He then joined Genuity Capital Markets as a co-founder and was subsequently appointed Director of Institutional Sales for Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. Until recently he was CEO of The Ring of Fire GP Inc under its engagement by The Canadian Chrome Company," said Frank Smeenk, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "We are delighted to have Michael join us in this capacity, now that the path forward into the USA and its capital markets has been addressed for Canada's critical minerals."

About The Canadian Chrome Company Inc.

The Canadian Chrome Company Inc. is an exploration stage company that is focused on identification, acquisition, consolidation, exploration, development and evaluation of large-scale deposits of minerals including chromite in the Ring of Fire, as well as other base metals and strategic minerals and, where applicable, support for the development of transportation and electrification links to access remote areas where these deposits may be located.

Forward-Looking Statements: Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements included in this document are made as of the date of this document and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation. Although management believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

Disclaimer: Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

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Source: The Canadian Chrome Company Inc.