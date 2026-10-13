Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 13, 2026) - Blackrock Silver Corp. (TSXV: BRC) (OTCQX: BKRRF) (FSE: AHZ0) (the "Company" or "Blackrock") is pleased to announce that the common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") will commence trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") at the opening of the market on October 15, 2026 under the symbol "BRC".

Andrew Pollard, Blackrock's President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: "Our first day of trading on the TSX is a milestone for every shareholder who has backed Blackrock along the way. In 2020, we barely had two nickels to rub together. But we had a vision, and took a chance on a $250,000 option payment to test the extents of a district history had long since written off. Six years later, that option has become 100% ownership of Tonopah West, and the project is a train on the track: a high-grade discovery, permitting nearly complete and initial underground development targeted for 2027. The senior exchange gives a much larger audience the chance to follow us through that next phase, and we look forward to welcoming new shareholders alongside those who got us here."

In connection with the graduation to the TSX, the Common Shares will be voluntarily delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V") effective as of October 15, 2026.

The Company's ticker symbol, "BRC", will remain unchanged. The Common Shares will continue to be listed on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol "BKRRF" and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "AHZ0". Blackrock's shareholders are not required to take any action in connection with the graduation to the TSX.

ATM Proceeds

Blackrock also confirms that, as disclosed in the Company's condensed consolidated financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis for the nine months ended July 31, 2026 (the "Quarterly Financial Statements"), from inception of the Company's at-the-market equity distribution program (the "ATM")(see September 14, 2026 news release) to the date hereof, the Company has sold an aggregate total of 4,804,900 Common Shares at an average price of $1.17 per Common Share for aggregate gross proceeds of $5,611,488. After deducting the agent's commission of $140,287 and other issuance costs of $57,401, the Company received net proceeds of $5,413,800 in respect of such ATM sales. To the Company's knowledge, no new insiders or control persons of the Company (as such terms are defined in the policies of the TSX-V) were created pursuant to sales made under the ATM. The Company has not made any further sales pursuant to the ATM other than as disclosed in the Quarterly Financial Statements and does not intend to make any further sales under the ATM prior to the listing of the Common Shares on the TSX.

About Blackrock Silver Corp.

Blackrock Silver Corp. (TSXV: BRC) (OTCQX: BKRRF) (FSE: AHZ0) is an American-focused emerging primary silver developer systematically advancing the high-grade Tonopah West project in west-central Nevada, a jurisdiction consistently ranked among the top mining regions globally. The Company is focused on unlocking the value of one of the highest-grade undeveloped silver projects in the industry and delivering a secure, domestic source of a metal critical to the U.S. energy and defense supply chains.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of Canadian and United States securities legislation, including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release relate to, among other things: the listing of the Common Shares on the TSX and the delisting of such Common Shares from the TSX-V; the Company's intention not to sell any additional Common Shares pursuant to the ATM until the listing of the Common Shares on the TSX; the completion of permitting and the timing of underground development at Tonopah West; and the Company's strategic plans, timing of future exploration and development activities, anticipated results of exploration and potential mineralization of the Company's mineral projects. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant operational, business, economic and regulatory uncertainties and contingencies. These assumptions include, among other things: conditions in general economic and financial markets; tonnage to be mined and processed; grades and recoveries; prices for silver and gold remaining as estimated; currency exchange rates remaining as estimated; reclamation estimates; reliability of the mineral resource estimate and the Company's preliminary economic assessment on its Tonopah West mineral property and the assumptions upon which they were based; future operating costs; prices for energy inputs, labour, materials, supplies and services (including transportation); the availability of skilled labour and no labour related disruptions at any of the Company's operations; no unplanned delays or interruptions in scheduled production; performance of available laboratory and other related services; availability of funds; all necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals for operations are received in a timely manner; the ability to secure and maintain title and ownership to properties and the surface rights necessary for operations; and the Company's ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws. The foregoing list of assumptions is not exhaustive.

The Company cautions the reader that forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements contained in this news release and the Company has made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: fluctuations in silver and gold prices; fluctuations in prices for energy inputs, labour, materials, supplies and services (including transportation); fluctuations in currency markets; operational risks and hazards inherent with the business of mining (including environmental accidents and hazards, industrial accidents, equipment breakdown, unusual or unexpected geological or structural formations, cave-ins, flooding and severe weather); risks relating to the credit worthiness or financial condition of suppliers, refiners and other parties with whom the Company does business; inadequate insurance, or inability to obtain insurance, to cover these risks and hazards; employee relations; relationships with, and claims by, local communities and indigenous populations; the ability to obtain all necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in a timely manner; changes in laws, regulations and government practices in the jurisdictions where the Company operates; changes in national and local government, legislation, taxation, controls or regulations and political, legal or economic developments, including legal restrictions relating to mining and risks relating to expropriation; increased competition in the mining industry for equipment and qualified personnel; and those factors identified under the caption "Risks Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form.

Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statements were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements included in this news release if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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