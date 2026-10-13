e.l.f. returns as Official Back of Shirt Sponsor for the 2026-2027 season, building on its commitment to empower.legendary.females.

e.l.f. Brands, part of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF), includes e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. SKIN and e.l.f. Hair, announces the continuation of its partnership with Tottenham Hotspur Women as the Official Back of Shirt Sponsor, coming off of the Women's team's most successful season in WSL history.

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e.l.f. sponsors Tottenham Hotspur Women for 2026-2027 season.

e.l.f. and Tottenham Hotspur Women are united by a shared ambition: to champion the growth and visibility of women's football, creating wider access to sport and accelerating pathways for the next generation of leaders.

Last season, e.l.f. created a surprise and delight moment for 180 young girl footballers, giving them the opportunity of a lifetime to meet two Spurs players and former captain and Hall of Famer, Jenna Schillaci. They focused on developing the skills learned on the pitch and how they can apply them to later become successful women leaders in the workforce.

That field exercise complements the broader research e.l.f. released earlier this week in the report, "Girls Who Play Change the Game". Conducted in partnership with Parity, the study draws on more than 9,500 respondents across the UK, US, Canada and Germany, making it one of the largest and broadest studies of its kind. The study reveals 95% of Everyday Athletes* say they learned at least one professional skill through sport, with the most common skills learned that support them in their careers being teamwork, performing under pressure, communication, discipline, perseverance and adaptability.

The study demonstrated Everyday Athletes are nearly 50% more likely to hold leadership roles at work. That's why e.l.f. is doubling down on keeping girls in the game and opening doors from the locker room to the boardroom.

"We're proud to continue our partnership with Tottenham Hotspur Women to force multiply visibility, access and opportunity for women in sports. Together, we're using our loudspeaker to champion these incredible athletes, connect communities and help change the game for the next generation," said Patrick O'Keefe, Chief Integrated Marketing Officer, e.l.f. Brands.

"Too many girls leave sports just as they're building the skills that can shape their futures. Our research shows Everyday Athletes are nearly 50% more likely to hold leadership roles at work-and in the UK, 36% more likely to have negotiated their salary, the biggest gap of any country we studied. We want to disrupt that trajectory by keeping girls in the game, democratizing access to the playing field and opening more doors from the locker room to the boardroom."

"Our partnership with e.l.f. brings together two disruptors in their respective spaces, united by a shared ambition to challenge convention and drive the women's game forward," said Ryan Norys, Chief Revenue Officer, Tottenham Hotspur. "The first year of the partnership was underlined by the progress of our Women's team on the pitch, and together we will continue to champion the women's game and create unmatched experiences for our supporters."

Throughout the 2026-2027 season, Tottenham Hotspur Women and e.l.f. will continue to deliver unique experiences, innovative content and community initiatives.

Tottenham Hotspur Women is part of a long list of e.l.f.'s empowering.legendary.female. partnerships from leagues including National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) and the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) to athletes including Billie Jean King, NWSL player, Jess Carter and professional race car driver Katherine Legge.

*women who play sports for at least three years before the end of secondary school and now work full time.

About e.l.f. Brands

e.l.f. Brands, part of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF), includes e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. SKIN and e.l.f. Hair, and is fueled by a mission to make the best of beauty accessible and a purpose to make the world a better place for every eye, lip and face. Purpose led and results driven, e.l.f. Beauty is a different kind of company that disrupts norms, shapes culture and connects communities through positivity, inclusivity and accessibility. As a bold disruptor with a kind heart, e.l.f. Brands's superpowers are delivering universally appealing, premium-quality products at affordable prices that are vegan, e.l.f. clean and double-certified by Leaping Bunny and PETA as cruelty-free. e.l.f. Brands are proud to have products made in Fair Trade Certified facilities. Learn more at www.elfcosmetics.com.

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