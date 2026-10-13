A new website dedicated to link building hopes to provide the widest selection of guides and information on the internet right now.

Laguna Beach, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 13, 2026) - Link Building Guide has recently launched and has set one clear goal: to become the number one link building resource in the world, offering the widest array of guides and tips for businesses, digital marketers, and freelancers alike.





Link Building Guides Aims To Be World's Largest Link Building Resource

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This new platform is the creation of Joe Davies, co-founder and CEO of link-building and SEO agency fatjoe. He's collected over 20 years of personal knowledge and turned it into a plethora of useful guides that explain how link building actually works, without the jargon, hype, or upsell. It's a free resource that anyone can use and will be continuously updated with new guides and strategies that reflect the current state of the digital marketing landscape.

Link building is notoriously difficult to understand without prior knowledge or proper training - and it's also one of the main digital marketing strategies that carries a lot of misinformation. The average business or website owner doesn't understand how the process works or how to implement a white-hat link building strategy, and Davies hopes to change this with Link Building Guide.

Users have free access to dozens of guides - including sixteen "core guides" that cover some of the main link building topics. Information includes a rundown of what backlinks are, white-hat vs black-hat link building, how to gain backlinks, link schemes, anchor text explanations, and much more. Alongside these guides, there is a whole section dedicated to specific link building strategies with extensive tips on how to implement anything from a blogger outreach campaign to link reclamation. It is rapidly becoming one of the most thorough free resources on the internet - and Davies even includes a host of tools readers can use to get started with a link-building campaign, such as a Free DR Checker for websites and a Disavow File Generator.

Link Building Guide is currently live and can be used by anyone without the need for registration.

About Link Building Guide

Link Building Guide was built and designed by Joe Davies, a link building expert with over 20 years of experience in the industry. Starting as a junior internet marketer in 2006, Davies became the head of an SEO agency in the UK before founding fatjoe in 2012. He remains CEO of the company to this day and has helped deliver over 200,000 link building campaigns in the last 14 years. In addition to launching Link Building Guide, Davies also runs Scalers - a free Skool community for SEO agency founders with nearly 2,000 members.

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