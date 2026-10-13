Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 13, 2026) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today welcomed the listing of St. James Gold Corp. ("St. James" or the "Company"). The Vancouver-based Company's common shares were listed for trading on the Exchange today following its decision to voluntarily delist its shares from the TSX Venture Exchange in favour of a CSE listing. The ticker symbol is LORD.

St. James is an exploration stage company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The Company is currently focused on its 100% interest in the Grub Line property, which comprises 29 claims covering an area of 1,791 acres located in the Gander gold district in north-central Newfoundland, adjacent to the Queensway North project.

"Newfoundland is emerging as an exciting gold district, highlighted by recent high-grade discoveries and new mine development that have led to substantial growth in exploration activity," said Stuart Schady, the CSE's Vice President, Business Development. "The CSE is recognized as a premier exchange for emerging companies, with particular appeal as a home for mining exploration companies. We welcome St. James Gold to the Exchange and wish the Company success at the Grub Line property."

"We are pleased to join the Canadian Securities Exchange, which we believe offers a more efficient and cost-effective platform to support St. James Gold as we advance exploration at the Grub Line property," said Nicolas Lin, CEO of St. James Gold Corp. "The CSE's strong support for mineral exploration companies and its engaged investor community make it the right home for St. James at this stage of our growth."

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To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/318420