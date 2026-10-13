Peraso Inc.: Peraso to Present at Planet MicroCap Toronto 2026 Conference

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 13, 2026 / Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO), ("Peraso" or the "Company"), a pioneer in mmWave wireless technology solutions, today announced that Ron Glibbery, Peraso's CEO, will present at the Planet MicroCap Toronto 2026 Conference at the Arcadian Loft in Toronto on Wednesday, October 28, 2026 at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time. Management will also be available to host in-person meetings with registered conference attendees on both October 28th and October 29th.

A live and archived webcast of the Company's presentation will be available on the Planet MicroCap website via the following webcast link. To attend the conference and schedule a meeting with Peraso management, please register here.

About Peraso Inc.

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) is a pioneer in high-performance 60 GHz wireless technology, offering chipsets, modules, software, and IP. Peraso supports a variety of applications, including fixed wireless access, drone, defense and tactical communications, immersive video, and factory automation. For additional information, please visit www.perasoinc.com.

Peraso and the Peraso logo are registered trademarks of Peraso Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.

Investor Relations Contact

Shelton Group

Brett Perry

214-272-0070

sheltonir@sheltongroup.com

SOURCE: Peraso Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/peraso-to-present-at-planet-microcap-toronto-2026-conference-1236308