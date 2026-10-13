Zaner Law Personal Injury Lawyers Earns Tier 1 Ranking for Personal Injury Litigation in 2026 Best Law Firms List

DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / October 13, 2026 / Zaner Law Personal Injury Lawyers is proud to announce that the firm has earned a Tier 1 ranking for Personal Injury Litigation in the Denver metropolitan area in the 2026 Best Law Firms rankings.

The Best Law Firms rankings evaluate law firms across the country based on factors that include client feedback, peer recognition within the legal profession, and case results. Firms are recognized by metropolitan region and practice area, with Tier 1 representing the top tier within a particular category.

The recognition reflects the firm's work representing individuals and families in serious personal injury matters throughout Colorado.

A Tier 1 Recognition for Personal Injury Litigation

Zaner Law Personal Injury Lawyers is a Denver-based trial firm that focuses on high-stakes personal injury litigation, including motor vehicle accidents, wrongful death cases , premises liability matters, workplace injuries, and catastrophic injuries.

The firm's attorneys have handled cases involving serious and life-altering injuries and have obtained significant verdicts and settlements for their clients.

"This ranking reflects the trial work our team puts into every case, especially for Colorado families facing a serious or fatal injury," said Kurt Zaner, Founding Partner at Zaner Law Personal Injury Lawyers.

Zaner Law Personal Injury Lawyers' attorneys have also received professional recognition through organizations including the Million Dollar Advocates Forum, Super Lawyers, and the National Trial Lawyers Top 100.

A Record of Significant Verdicts and Settlements

Zaner Law Personal Injury Lawyers has secured more than $327 million in verdicts and settlements for its clients. The firm's results include a $30 million verdict arising from a catastrophic worksite explosion, a $16 million premises liability verdict identified by the firm as the largest of its kind in Colorado, and an $8.4 million electrocution verdict.

The firm has also obtained numerous seven-figure recoveries in cases involving fatal and life-altering crashes.

These results reflect Zaner Law Personal Injury Lawyers' focus on representing clients in cases involving significant injuries, substantial losses, and complex questions of liability.

Representing Injury Victims Throughout Colorado

Zaner Law Personal Injury Lawyers represents clients in car accident, truck accident, wrongful death, premises liability, and workplace injury cases throughout the Denver area and across Colorado.

The firm handles cases from the initial evaluation through litigation and trial. Zaner Law offers free consultations to people evaluating potential claims after serious or fatal accidents and represents clients on a contingency-fee basis.

About Zaner Law Personal Injury Lawyers

Zaner Law Personal Injury Lawyers is a Denver-based personal injury trial firm representing clients in motor vehicle accident, wrongful death, premises liability, workplace injury, and catastrophic injury cases throughout Colorado.

The firm has secured more than $327 million in verdicts and settlements, including significant recoveries in cases involving catastrophic and fatal injuries. Its attorneys have been recognized by the Million Dollar Advocates Forum, Super Lawyers, and the National Trial Lawyers Top 100.

Zaner Law Personal Injury Lawyers offers free consultations and represents personal injury clients on a contingency-fee basis.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Zaner Law Personal Injury Lawyers

Address: 1610 Wynkoop St # 120

City: Denver

State: Colorado

Zip: 80202

Phone: 720-613-9706

Website: https://zanerhardenlaw.com/

SOURCE: Zaner Law Personal Injury Lawyers

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/zaner-law-personal-injury-lawyers-earns-tier-1-ranking-for-perso-1236474