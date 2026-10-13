Navion Capital II Inc.: Navion Capital II Announces Termination of Letter of Intent

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CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / October 13, 2026 / Navion Capital II Inc. (TSXV:NVN.P) (the "Company") announces that it has terminated its previously announced non-binding letter of intent with Maple Brain Healthcare Inc. ("Maple Brain") dated October 24, 2025 (the "LOI") regarding a proposed Qualifying Transaction as such term is defined in Policy 2.4 - Capital Pool Companies (the "Policy") of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") Corporate Finance Manual.

Navion will continue to evaluate assets and businesses, including monitoring the progress of Maple Brain as it continues to develop its business, with a view of completing a qualifying transaction. In accordance with the policies of the TSXV, the Company will request a resumption of trading of its common shares and expects resumption of the same.

About Navion Capital II Inc.

The Company is a capital pool company created pursuant to the policies of the TSXV. The Company has not commenced operations and has no assets other than cash. The Company's principal business is the identification and evaluation of assets or businesses with a view to completing a "Qualifying Transaction" under the Policy. As of the date hereof the Company has 4,600,000 Common Shares issued and outstanding and 460,000 options and 250,000 agent options exercisable before five years from the date of issuance at a price of $0.10 per common share.

For further information please contact:

Navion Capital II Inc. Peter Hughes Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, Corporate Secretary and a Director Telephone: (604) 802-7372 Email: petehughes@me.com

Cautionary Statements and Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. The words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "seek", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions as they relate to the Company, including the Company's proposed goal of completing a Qualifying Transaction. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking information. Such statements reflect the Company's current views and intentions with respect to future events, and current information available to the Company, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Material factors or assumptions were applied in providing forward-looking information. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking information to vary from those described herein should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize. These factors include, without limitation: the ability to implement business strategies and pursue business opportunities; state of the capital markets; the availability of funds and resources to pursue operations; as well as general economic, market and business conditions, as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in disclosure documents filed by the Company with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada and available at www.sedarplus.com. Should any factor affect the Company in an unexpected manner, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, the actual results or events may differ materially from the results or events predicted. Any such forward-looking information is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Moreover, the Company does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this news release is made as of the date of this news release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable law

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Navion Capital II Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/navion-capital-ii-announces-termination-of-letter-of-intent-1236462