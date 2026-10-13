Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 13, 2026) - Vital Infrastructure Property Trust (TSX: VITL.UN) ("Vital Infrastructure" or the "REIT") announced today that it has completed its previously announced private placement offering (the "Offering") of $300 million aggregate principal amount of 4.865% Series C senior unsecured debentures maturing on October 15, 2029 (the "Series C Debentures").

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used to repay outstanding indebtedness, including the previously announced early redemption (the "Redemption") of the REIT's outstanding 6.25% Series H convertible unsecured subordinated debentures due August 31, 2027 (the "Series H Convertible Debentures"), and for general corporate purposes. The Redemption is expected to be completed on October 26, 2026.

The Offering was completed through a syndicate of agents co-led by RBC Capital Markets, Scotiabank and National Bank of Canada Capital Markets, together with TD Securities, BMO Capital Markets, CIBC Capital Markets and Desjardins Securities. The Series C Debentures are rated "BBB" (low) with a stable trend by Morningstar DBRS.

The Series C Debentures were issued at a price of $1,000 per $1,000 principal amount of Series C Debentures and are direct senior unsecured obligations of the REIT ranking equally and rateably with one another and with all other unsecured and unsubordinated indebtedness of the REIT, except to the extent prescribed by law. The Series C Debentures were offered on a private placement basis in each of the provinces of Canada in reliance upon exemptions from the prospectus requirements under applicable securities legislation.

The Series C Debentures have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws and may not be offered, sold or delivered, directly or indirectly, in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. Persons except pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of Vital Infrastructure in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Vital Infrastructure

Vital Infrastructure Property Trust (TSX: VITL.UN) provides investors with access to a portfolio of high-quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure. As at June 30, 2026, the REIT held interests in a diversified portfolio of 104 income-producing properties totaling 11.1 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in North America, Brazil, Europe and Australia. The REIT's portfolio of outpatient, inpatient, and other health research facilities is characterized by long-term indexed leases and stable occupancies. Vital Infrastructure leverages its global workforce in six countries to serve as a long-term real estate partner to leading healthcare operators. For additional information, please visit www.vitalreit.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The forward-looking information in this news release includes statements relating to the intended use of the net proceeds from the Offering to repay outstanding indebtedness, including the Redemption, and for general corporate purposes, and the timing and expected completion of the Redemption.

The REIT has based these forward-looking statements on factors and assumptions about future events and financial trends that it believes may affect its financial condition, financial performance, business strategy and financial needs. These assumptions include, but are not limited to, the use of the net proceeds from the Offering and the Redemption occurring as planned.

Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based on assumptions that management of the REIT believes are reasonable, there can be no assurance that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the REIT's control, including, among other things, the risks that the net proceeds from the Offering are not used as described, that the Redemption does not occur as planned or at all, and that the REIT does not realize the benefits noted in this news release, as well as the business and industry risks identified in the REIT's annual information form and latest MD&A filed under the REIT's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

The forward-looking statements in this news release relate only to events or information as of the date hereof. Except as required by applicable Canadian securities laws, the REIT undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of an unanticipated event.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/318633