Datavault AI Inc: Datavault AI to Debut Tort Token Capabilities at the Mass Torts Made Perfect Conference in Las Vegas

CEO Nathaniel T. Bradley to present on tokenization capabilities Today, October 13, at 3:45 p.m. PT at the Bellagio in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NV AND PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESS Newswire / October 13, 2026 / Datavault AI Inc. ("Datavault AI" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:DVLT), a provider of data monetization, credentialing, digital engagement, and real-world asset ("RWA") tokenization technologies, today announced that it will attend Mass Torts Made Perfect, the national mass tort conference taking place October 13-15, 2026 at the Bellagio in Las Vegas, where CEO Nathaniel T. Bradley will discuss Datavault AI's tokenization capabilities for Tort litigation during a presentation at 3:45 p.m. PT.

Mr. Bradley's presentation will introduce the mass tort and litigation finance community to Datavault AI's potential capabilities in tokenizing tort litigation.

Datavault AI executives will be available at the conference to meet with mass tort practitioners, litigation funders, and legal-industry partners throughout the event.

"Our team has been focused on executing across multiple strategic initiatives, and we look forward to sharing further updates as that work progresses," said Nathaniel T. Bradley, Chief Executive Officer of Datavault AI. "The legal sector is one of the markets where we see meaningful opportunities to apply that work. We appreciate the opportunity to present at Mass Torts Made Perfect, where we'll connect directly with the attorneys and litigation funders driving this sector and demonstrate how our tokenization technology may support them."

About Datavault AI

Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT) is leading the way in AI-driven data experiences, asset valuation, and monetization in the Web 3.0 environment. The Company's cloud-based platform provides comprehensive solutions with a collaborative focus in its Acoustic Sciences and Data Sciences divisions.

Datavault AI's Acoustic Sciences division features WiSA, ADIO, and Sumerian patented technologies and industry-first foundational spatial and multichannel wireless high-definition sound transmission technologies, with intellectual property covering audio timing, synchronization, and multichannel interference cancellation. The Data Science division leverages the power of Web 3.0 and high-performance computing to provide solutions for experiential data perception, valuation, and secure monetization.

Datavault AI's platform serves multiple industries, including high-performance computing software licensing for sports & entertainment, events & venues, biotech, education, fintech, real estate, healthcare, energy, and more. The Information Data Exchange enables Digital Twins and the licensing of name, image, and likeness by securely attaching physical real-world objects to immutable metadata, fostering responsible AI with integrity. The Company's technology suite is fully customizable and offers AI- and machine-learning-based automation, third-party integration, detailed analytics and data, marketing automation, and advertising monitoring.

The Company is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. Learn more about Datavault AI at https://dvlt.ai .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, and other securities laws) about Datavault AI Inc. ("Datavault AI," the "Company," "us," "our," or "we") and our industry that involve risks and uncertainties. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words, such as "may," "might," "will," "shall," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "goal," "objective," "seeks," "likely" or "continue" or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans or intentions. The absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding future events, the Company's attendance and participation at Mass Torts Made Perfect, the content of Mr. Bradley's presentation, the proposed design, structure, development, and potential launch of the Tort Token program, the formation and operation of any special-purpose funding vehicle, the conduct of any future offering under Rule 506(c), and the anticipated benefits of the program to investors, counsel, and clients, are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company and its management, are inherently uncertain.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these and other forward-looking statements contained herein.

Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the following: the risk that the Tort Token program is not developed or launched on the anticipated timeline or at all; the risk that the proposed structure changes materially or that required counterparties, custodians, transfer agents, or trading venues are not engaged; the inherently uncertain, multi-year, and binary nature of litigation outcomes; pending and future federal and state legislation and court rules governing third-party litigation funding, including disclosure, registration, funder-control, and foreign-funder measures; regulatory uncertainty applicable to digital assets and tokenized securities; risks relating to privilege, work-product, and legal-ethics requirements; limited or no liquidity in any tokens; changes in economic, market, or regulatory conditions; and other risks and uncertainties as more fully described in Datavault AI's filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and other filings that Datavault AI makes from time to time with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov , and could cause actual results to vary from expectations.

The forward-looking statements made in this press release relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. Datavault AI undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Datavault AI may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in its forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Datavault AI's forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any future acquisitions, mergers, dispositions, joint ventures, or investments it may make.

Trademarks, Trade Names, Service Marks and Copyrights

We own or have rights to use various trademarks, tradenames, service marks and copyrights, which are protected under applicable intellectual property laws. This press release also contains trademarks, tradenames, service marks and copyrights of other companies, which are, to our knowledge, the property of their respective owners. Solely for convenience, certain trademarks, tradenames, service marks and copyrights referred to in this press release may appear without the ©, , and symbols, but such references are not intended to indicate, in any way, that we will not assert, to the fullest extent under applicable law, our rights or the rights of the applicable licensors to these trademarks, tradenames, service marks and copyrights. We do not intend our use or display of other parties' trademarks, tradenames, service marks or copyrights to imply, and such use or display should not be construed to imply a relationship with, or endorsement or sponsorship of us by, these other parties.

Media Contact

marketing@dvlt.ai

Investor Contact

Edward Barger

VP, Investor Relations

ir@dvlt.ai

© 2026 Datavault AI Inc. All Rights Reserved.

SOURCE: Datavault AI Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/datavault-ai-to-debut-tort-token-capabilities-at-the-mass-torts-made-1236471