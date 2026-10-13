Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 13, 2026) - Dr. Christine Brezden-Masley, Director of the Marvelle Koffler Breast Centre and the Medical Director of the Cancer Program at Mount Sinai Hospital ("Mount Sinai" or the "Hospital"), and her team, joined Michael Landa, Head of Internal Audit, TMX Group, to close the market to promote an internationally recognized breast cancer leader, Dr. Eric Winer, who will be educating the staff at Mount Sinai and UHN on his research and field of expertise.





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Mount Sinai Hospital, part of Sinai Health, is an internationally recognized acute care academic health science centre affiliated with the University of Toronto. The Hospital is a leader in the clinical areas of women's and infants' health, chronic disease management, specialized cancer care, emergency medicine, and geriatrics. Founded in 1923, Mount Sinai is committed to the service of others and its purpose to care, create possibilities and offer hope. The Jennifer Landa Breast Cancer Visiting Professorship was established in 2017 by the late Jennifer Landa, a former young breast cancer patient at the Marvelle Koffler Breast Centre, whose goal was to bring international breast cancer leaders to Mount Sinai Hospital and University Health Network to enhance and expand the knowledge base of our multi-disciplinary team, and health-care professionals across Toronto.

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