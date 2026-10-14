Plumbers, electricians, HVAC contractors, farmers, and manufacturers can sell internal business data, records, and job footage to AI & robotics training labs for up to six figures

Minneapolis, United States--(Newsfile Corp. - October 13, 2026) - HUMXN Research Labs, an AI and robotics training company, is looking to buy internal data from America's skilled trades, farmers, and manufacturing businesses, by launching a nationwide initiative to acquire and license $50 million of real-world information for artificial intelligence and robotics training.





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The company is looking for years of service records, repair histories, job-site photos, equipment manuals, training videos, manufacturing records, and other information showing how skilled professionals do their jobs.

As AI companies race to develop robots and systems that can perform physical work, information collected by everyday businesses has become an increasingly valuable resource. HUMXN Research Labs specializes in acquiring real-world data, then preparing it for AI training, and licensing completed datasets to AI and robotics companies.

"We want to buy your data," said Thomas Unise, founder of HUMXN Research Labs. "If you've been running a plumbing company, HVAC business, or manufacturing operation for 10 or more years, you could be sitting on a goldmine of information that AI and robotics companies need. We're looking to purchase that data and help businesses turn years of accumulated knowledge into real money; many times with deals over six figures."

Not all data qualifies. HUMXN Research Labs reviews every submission and buys only data that is accurate, detailed, and useful for training. Records that clearly document real problems, procedures, and outcomes are worth the most. Incomplete, duplicated, or low-quality data is declined, and compensation depends on the amount, quality, and usefulness of the information, as well as the rights available to license it.

Privacy is built into every step. Before any purchase, HUMXN Research Labs verifies that the business owns the data and has the right to sell it. All data is then de-identified: customer names, addresses, phone numbers, and other personal information are removed.

The company is also expanding programs that pay skilled workers to record their everyday jobs using wearable cameras. Humxn pays about $20 per hour of approved footage giving businesses or workers an ongoing source of revenue in addition to selling their existing records.

Businesses interested in selling their data or joining a paid recording program can apply through the HUMXN Research Labs website.

There is no cost for business owners to apply, and HUMXN is only compensated if the data is licensed.

About HUMXN Research Labs

HUMXN Research Labs is an AI training data company that acquires, collects, prepares, and licenses real-world data for artificial intelligence and robotics development. The company works with businesses and skilled professionals to turn their knowledge, work records, and experience into valuable AI training datasets.

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