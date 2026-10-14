Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 13, 2026) - Canter Resources Corp. (CSE: CRC) (OTC Pink: CNRCF) (FSE: 6O10) ("Canter" or the "Company") announces that it has granted 700,000 incentive stock options to certain directors, officers, advisors and consultants, exercisable at $0.20 per share, for a period of five (5) years from the date of grant. Fifty (50) percent of the options will vest immediately, and the remaining 50 percent will vest in 12 months.

About Canter Resources Corp.

Canter Resources Corp. is a junior mineral exploration company advancing the Columbus Lithium-Boron Project in Nevada, USA. The Company has defined highly prospective brine targets at varying depths for lithium-boron enrichment and plans to leverage the Company's critical metals targeting database to acquire and advance additional high-quality projects with the aim of defining mineral resources that support the technology and domestic clean energy supply chains in North America.

On behalf of the Board of Directors.

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The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

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