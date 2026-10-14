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Dow Jones News
14.10.2026 07:33 Uhr
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Every second person has put off dreams for too long

DJ Every second person has put off dreams for too long 

Helvetia Baloise Holding AG / Key word(s): Study/Study results 
Every second person has put off dreams for too long 
2026-10-14 / 07:00 CET/CEST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Media information 
 
Basel, 14 October 2026 
  
 
Three quarters of people in Switzerland believe that they are lucky in life. But almost every second person thinks that 
they have put off their dreams for too long. A representative survey conducted by the Swiss market research institute 
Sotomo on behalf of Helvetia shows that 69% of adults would like to have the confidence to do more in their daily 
lives. And among 18-34-year-olds this even applies to 81%. Everyday situations such as saying "No", discussing 
conflicts openly or asking others for help require a particular amount of cour-age. And it is almost always worthwhile 
to have the confidence to do something. People who dare to make changes in their lives usually look back on them as 
positive later on. 
 
In brief: 
 
 . 74% of people in Switzerland think that they are lucky in life. This feeling is particularly pronounced 
  among people aged 65 or older and among well-off people. 
 . However, feeling positive about life is not always translated into decisive action. Almost every second 
  person (49%) says that they have put off personal dreams for too long. This is particularly widespread among 
  middle-aged and younger groups. 
 . In daily life, the 18-34-year-olds in particular would like to have the confidence to do more, and 74% of 
  the younger generation would like to step out of their comfort zone more often. For 37% of those surveyed, saying 
  "No" takes courage, and 34% find it difficult to address problems openly or to deal with conflicts. 
 . Here, people say that having faith in their own abilities makes it easier for them to step out of their 
  comfort zone. 56% of those surveyed share this opinion. 
 . People who dare to do something usually look back on these moments as something positive - for example, 
  making the move to self-employment, taking up a new profession (both 93%) or even a separation (69%). 
74% of those surveyed agreed with the statement that they are usually or often lucky in life. This is shown in a 
representative survey of 1,866 adults in German-speaking and French-speaking Switzerland. It is also particularly 
pronounced among those aged over 65 (87%) and among well-off people with an equivalent monthly income of over CHF 6,000 
(88%). Among people with an equivalent monthly income below CHF 4,000, only 58% say that they are usually or often 
lucky in life. Only a very small minority of people in Switzerland (3%) believe that their lives are dominated by bad 
luck. 
  
 
Figure 1: Luck in life 
"Which of the following statements about your life is the most appropriate?" 

Almost every second person has put off their dreams 
However, feeling positive about life is not always translated into decisive action. Almost every second person (49%) 
says that they have put off personal dreams for too long . This is particularly widespread among the middle-aged and 
younger age groups: Among 19-34-year-olds the percentage is 57% and 59% among 35-49-year-olds. And among those aged 65 
and older it applies to 37%. 
  
 
Figure 2: Putting off personal dreams 
"Do you have the feeling that you have put off personal dreams for too long in your life?" 

At the same time, 57% of those surveyed admit to having big dreams in their current life stage. Here too, there are 
clear differences between the generations: 68% of 18-34-year-olds and 48% of persons aged 65 or older. The biggest 
dreams are in the areas of health and fitness, travel and experiences as well as finance and property. These are 
followed by partnership and family as well as professional dreams. Only a small minority said they do not currently 
have any big dreams. 
 
The young generations in particular would like the confidence to do more 
69% of those surveyed said they would like to dare to do more in daily life. This wish is particularly widespread among 
the young generation (18-34-year-olds) (81%). "Young people in Switzerland generally view their lives positively. At 
the same time they have the feeling that they themselves are sometimes an obstacle in terms of their personal wishes 
and in daily life", says Michael  Hermann from Sotomo. 
  
 
Figure 3: Daring to do more in daily life 
"Would you like to dare to do more in daily life?" 

A piece of advice that people today would pass on to their younger selves most often: "Trust in yourself and in the 
fact that change can also result in something good." 50% are convinced that for each door that closes, a new one opens. 
In addition, just under half of those surveyed would advise their younger selves to trust their gut feeling (47%) and 
their own abilities ("You can do it", 43%). 
 
Saying "No" takes more courage than an adventure. 
The wish for more courage is seen particularly in everyday social situations. 37% of those surveyed say it takes an 
effort to say "No". 34% find it difficult to discuss problems openly or to deal with conflicts. One third (33%) need to 
pluck up courage to ask others for help, and 32% find it difficult to stand up for their own needs or to express 
wishes. 29% need to summon courage to be at the centre of attention while 24% find it difficult to talk to strangers. 
  
 
Figure 4: Courage in daily life 
"What do you need considerable willpower for in daily life? (Several answers possible)" 

Women in particular cite social situations more frequently as a challenge. 40% of women and only 34% of men thus find 
it difficult to say "No". Addressing conflicts openly is difficult for 37% of women and 32% of men, asking others for 
help is difficult for 37% of women and 29% of men and standing up for one's own needs is difficult for 37% of women and 
27% of men.  
 
Most of those surveyed would like to step out of their comfort zone more often 
Overall, 55% of the people surveyed would like to step out of their comfort zone more often. Among 18-34-year-olds the 
percentage is 74%, compared with 35% for those aged 65 and older. At the same time, 74% believe that people in 
Switzerland should generally step out of their comfort zone more often. The demands they place on society are therefore 
higher than those placed on themselves. Those surveyed find that people should have the courage to do more, especially 
in social situations, such as engaging in small talk or in contact with strangers (48%). Also in fields such as work 
and training (27%), sport, exercise and health (23%) or in creative fields such as art, music and crafts (21%), those 
surveyed would like people in Switzerland to step out of their comfort zone more often. 
  
 
Figure 5: Areas in which people in Switzerland should have more courage 
"In which areas do you feel that people in Switzerland should dare to do more? (Several answers possible)" 

Faith in one's own abilities helps the most 
Faith in one's own abilities most frequently helps people to step out of their comfort zone. 56% state this as key 
support. Past experience follows (49%), and basic trust that everything will work out scores 42%. For 37%, people that 
help them are important, and for 34% having a plan B helps. 
  
 
Figure 6: Factors for stepping out of one's comfort zone 
"What makes it easier for you to step out of your comfort zone? (Several answers possible)" 

The generations differ quite considerably here. Young adults rely on their circle of friends in particular. For 50% of 
18-34-year-olds, it's the people who support them. For those aged 65 and older the percentage is 22%. Older people, by 
contrast, rely more heavily on their experience. 59% of those aged 65 and older mention past experiences as an aid. On 
the other hand, this applies to only 36% of younger survey respondents. "Courage rarely comes from within. People need 
self-confidence as well as relationships that give them security and support", explains Simon Weiner, Head of Sales 
Network and Marketing at Helvetia in Switzerland. "As a partner specialising in insurance, pensions, wealth management 
and home ownership, we want to help people face change with confidence and fulfill their plans." 
 
Major steps usually appear correct in hindsight 
If a person dares to do something, they usually view this as positive retrospectively. 99% of those surveyed view a big 
trip as very or quite positive, and 97% see marriage and starting or expanding a family as positive experiences. Taking 
up self-employment, buying a home or embarking on a new profession are generally viewed positively too. And even 
changes that initially can trigger major concerns, such as a separation, are often seen in a different light later on. 
69% of those surveyed look back positively on such events. "The results clearly show that what at first requires 
courage and willpower is later often seen as an important and correct step in a person's life", says Michael Hermann 
from Sotomo. 
  
 
Figure 7: Looking back on a life event 
"How do you look back today on major life events?" 

About the survey 
The data was collected between 9 and 18 June 2026. Data from 1,866 people was included in the analysis. The weighted 
sample is representative of the resident population of Switzerland in terms of key socio-demographic characteristics. 
 
Media                         Analysts 
Corporate Communications             Investor Relations 
 
Telefon: +41 (0)58 280 50 33             Telefon: +41 (0)58 280 89 91 
media.relations@helvetia-baloise.com         investor.relations@helvetia-baloise.com

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 14, 2026 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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