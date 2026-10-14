

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dutch semiconductor equipment maker ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reported Wednesday significantly higher profit in its third quarter with strong net sales growth. Further, the firm issued fourth- quarter outlook and lifted fiscal 2026 view.



The company also said it now expects that supply as currently planned for both 2027 and 2028 will not fully meet the demand.



In the third quarter, net income surged to 4.960 million euros from last year's 2.125 million euros. Net income per ordinary share was 12.93 euros, up from 5.48 euros a year ago.



Total net sales climbed to 11.662 billion euros from prior year's 7.516 billion euros.



The company further said an interim dividend over 2026 of 1.88 euros per ordinary share will be made payable on November 4.



Looking ahead for the fourth quarter, ASML expects total net sales between 14.2 billion euros and 15.2 billion euros, and a gross margin around 57 percent.



ASML now expects fiscal 2026 total net sales to be between 44 billion euros and 45 billion euros, with a gross margin around 56 percent.



The company previously expected total net sales to be between 43 billion euros and 45 billion euros, with a gross margin between 54 percent and 56 percent.



Further, ASML President and Chief Executive Officer Christophe Fouquet said, 'With such strong visibility and an order book momentum that continues to increase quarter on quarter this year, we now expect that our supply as currently planned for both 2027 and 2028 will not fully meet the demand of our customers. Given this, we are investigating ways to increase capacity for 2028 beyond the 30 percent increase we previously communicated. In addition, we continue to provide significant wafer capacity to our customers through our productivity upgrade portfolio.'



In the overnight trading on the Nasdaq, the shares were losing around 2.49%, at $1,675.01, extending the 1.86% drop on Tuesday's regular trading close.



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