Sydney-headquartered electric vehicle (EV) charger manufacturer EVX has announced plans to launch a new pole-mounted DC fast charger specifically designed for Australian conditions, building on its existing kerbside AC charging technology. "We have already demonstrated that public EV charging infrastructure can be designed and manufactured locally and deployed at meaningful scale," EVX Chief Executive Officer Andrew Forster said. "Polecharger Rapid is the next step, taking that capability into DC charging and creating a product specifically for the places and conditions in which Australian councils, ...

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