During its recent 2026 Solar Analyst Day on 6 October, TOYO Co., Ltd. (TOYO) provided key updates on its U.S. manufacturing operations, coinciding with the ribbon-cutting ceremony for its module expansion in Humble, Texas. While the presentation largely echoed the company's first-half 2026 financial results, it offered valuable insight into management's perspective on the broader U.S. solar landscape. Specifically, TOYO highlighted that operational U.S. module capacity has reached roughly double the projected 43 GW of domestic annual demand. As a consequence, the United States no longer requires ...

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