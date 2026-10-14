Could you tell us a bit about Wirepas and your work with utilities and others in the energy industry? We focus on the industrial side of wireless connectivity, especially use cases on the infrastructure side - where requirements are quite different to consumer communication. We are a software company, we license our IP and tools and provide connectivity services to enterprises. We work with utilities directly, or advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) service providers. We are also in smart buildings where large companies like Schneider and Siemens have announced plans to use the NR+ standard ...

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