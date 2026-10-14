New Expedia Group report identifies the travel trends set to shape 2027, from one-night getaways and carefree escapes to emerging destinations and the new Set-Jetting forecast.

Expedia Group today unveiled Unpack '27: The Trends in Travel, the annual report exploring the destinations, experiences, and behaviours expected to shape travel in 2027.

Drawing on first-party insight from Expedia, Hotels.com, and Vrbo, as well as global traveller research and social listening, Unpack '27 reveals the new places drawing travellers in 2027 and some surprising things they're doing when they get there.

"Travel is about creating memories, and Unpack '27 uncovers the destinations and experiences shaping those moments," said Ariane Gorin, CEO of Expedia Group. "In 2027, travellers are being more intentional in choosing their next adventure, seeking experiences that are more personal and purposeful to them. We're making it easier to discover, plan, and book the right trip, so travellers can spend less time managing the details and more time enjoying the moments that matter."

Expedia Trends

2027 Destinations of the Year - Expedia's Destinations of the Year showcases some of 2027's fastest-growing travel destinations, using real search data to track where traveller interest is climbing:

South Lake Tahoe, California, U.S. (+195%)

Hyogo, Japan (+95%)

Punta del Este, Uruguay (+65%)

Sedona, Arizona, U.S. (+55%)

Busan, South Korea (+50%)

Holbox, Mexico (+45%)

Perugia, Italy (+35%)

The Tweed, New South Wales, Australia (+35%)

Niagara-on-the-Lake, Canada (+35%)

Chichester, U.K. (+30)1

Checkmarks designate locations recognized by Expedia's Smart Travel Health Check framework for managing tourism responsibly without overcrowding. Learn more about the Destinations of the Year and Expedia's Smart Travel Health Check.

Un-Adulting Travellers are reclaiming childlike joy with getaways built around play, spontaneity, and zero obligations. With Expedia data showing 57% of travellers are likely to book an Un-Adulting trip in 2027,7 theme park events just for grown-ups, immersive attractions, and nostalgic experiences are becoming the ingredients for a genuine break from being an adult. British travellers say Un-Adulting trips are about having fun and enjoying a carefree day out (74%), quality time with loved ones (64%), and a break from everyday responsibilities (60%).

Among the Un-Adulting experiences to try in 2027 are Tokyo Disneyland, Tokyo, Japan; Color Factory Chicago, Chicago, U.S.; Park Xcaret, Cancun, Mexico; and Gold Coast: Dreamworld. See the full list of Un-Adulting experiences.

Hotels.com Trends

Trip Snacking In addition to saving for one big annual holiday, travellers are fitting more frequent, bite-sized breaks into busy lives, with searches on Hotels.com for one-night stays up nearly 10% year over year.3 Quick getaways, Brits say, are for seeing a show (49%), celebrating a milestone (42%), and resetting between longer trips (23%).7

Evidence shows that Trip Snacking is fast becoming the default way younger travellers get away. While 79% of travellers say they're planning to book a one-night stay in the coming year, that figure climbs to 83% among Gen Z and Millennials.7

Globally, a few of the most searched destinations for Trip Snacking in 2027 are Las Vegas, U.S.; Montreal, Canada; London, U.K.; Tokyo, Japan; and Paris, France.3 Learn more about Trip Snacking and see the full list of top destinations.

Gothic Getaways The hotel stay is becoming an experience in its own right, with Hotels.com finding 56% of travellers having booked a hotel specifically for its atmosphere or aesthetic.7 Gothic Getaways are especially popular among Gen Z and Millennials, with 71% reporting a desire to stay in Gothic-style property.7 Among British travellers interested in booking a Gothic-style hotel, the leading motivations are historic hotels or castles (51%) and destinations steeped in folklore, legend, or the supernatural (41%). Additionally, many find the dramatic architecture and visual atmosphere of Gothic-style hotels appealing (40%).

Gothic architecture, candlelit corridors, dark colour palettes, and properties steeped in history are redefining the idea of atmosphere, while demand for castle properties on Hotels.com increased 20% globally year over year4 proving that where travellers stay can be as memorable as where they go.

Top properties for Gothic Getaways include L'oscar London, London, U.K.; Maison Métier, New Orleans, U.S.; L'Escape, Seoul, South Korea; and the Grand Hôtel Stockholm, Stockholm, Sweden. Find out more about Gothic Getaways and the hotels that embody the trend.

Expedia Group Trend

Set-Jetting Five years after Expedia Group first named Set-Jetting as a travel trend, screen-inspired travel continues to turn fictional worlds and filming locations into real-world itineraries. Nearly 1 in 5 travellers now report having booked a trip to a destination after seeing it featured in a TV show or film.7

Nearly half of the travellers surveyed reported proactively researching or booking trips to destinations from upcoming TV shows and movies that haven't even been released yet, rising to 58% among Gen Z and Millennials.7 Searches for Monaco on Expedia Group properties spiked by over 120% in the 30 days after Emily in Paris Season 6 was confirmed to be filming there. And on social media, mentions of traveling to Miami increased by 64% year-over-year driven by the upcoming Miami Vice reboot.6

The 2027 forecast includes Emily in Paris Season 6, The White Lotus Season 4, Heated Rivalry Season 2, The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum, Miami Vice '85, K-Pop: The Debut, Beach Read, Day Drinker, and the Ocean's Eleven prequel. These anticipated releases are putting destinations on travellers' maps before the first episode or scene arrives. Learn more about Set-Jetting.

Other trends we're seeing

Vrbo: Hobby Hubs - For a growing number of travellers, trip planning starts with a passion rather than a destination, with Vrbo research showing 68% are likely to take a hobby-focused trip in 2027.8 Learn more about Hobby Hubs.

Heartland Hideouts Beach and mountain getaways may be the first destinations that come to mind when considering holiday home rentals, but Vrbo has seen dramatic growth in interest for landlocked destinations. Find all the top Heartland Hideouts.

To learn more about Unpack '27: The Trends in Travel, visit the Expedia Newsroom for the full report, downloadable assets, and brand-specific insights from Expedia, Hotels.com, and Vrbo.

ENDS

Notes to Editor

Find images and b-roll here.

Data sources:

Third-party research was conducted by market research company OnePoll in accordance with the Market Research Society's code of conduct. The study was conducted online between August 4, 2026, and September 1, 2026, among 2,000 adult respondents in the UK, who are planning domestic or international travel in the next three years.

1. Destinations of the Year: Based on increases in flight and accommodation searches on Expedia from September 1, 2025, to July 27, 2026, vs. September 1, 2024, to July 27, 2025

A checkmark denotes destinations that meet the Smart Travel Health Check framework, aligned with World Travel Tourism Council (WTTC) principles. The Smart Travel Health Check helps travellers identify destinations that offer rich cultural and natural experiences without the overcrowding seen in many of the world's most popular cities.

2. Un-Adulting: Social media data based on mentions of "Un-Adulting," "carefree travel," and similar terms on X, Reddit, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook from April 15 to June 30, 2026, versus the same period in 2025.

3. Trip Snacking: Based on searches on Hotels.com for one-night stays with a check-in between Thursday and Sunday from September 1, 2025, to August 25, 2026, vs. September 1, 2024, to August 25, 2025.

Social mentions of 24-hour getaways based on mentions of "one-night stays" and similar terms on online news outlets, blogs, and social channels including X, Reddit, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

4. Gothic Getaways: Based on global accommodations searches made on Hotels.com from May 7 to August 4, 2026, vs. May 7 to August 4, 2025.

Social media data based on mentions of gothic aesthetics, castles, gothic architecture, and related dark-travel terms on online news outlets, blogs, and social channels including X, Reddit, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

Castle-property demand is based on Hotels.com searches from September 1, 2025, to July 27, 2026, versus September 1, 2024, to July 27, 2025.

5. Heartland Hideouts: Based on vacation rental searches on Vrbo from September 1, 2025, to May 31, 2026, versus September 1, 2024, to April 30, 2025.

6. Set-Jetting: Search data based on accommodation, flight, and/or package searches on Expedia Group brands in the 30 days after relevant title or filming announcements versus the prior 30 days.

Social media data based on mentions of the shows/films along with travel terms on online news outlets, blogs, and social channels including X, Reddit, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook from March 1, 2026, to June 10, 2026, compared to the same period the previous year.

Third Party Methodology:

7. Third-party research was conducted by market research company OnePoll in accordance with the Market Research Society's code of conduct. The study was conducted online between August 4, 2026, and September 1, 2026, among 26,000 adult respondents across 16 countries, who are planning domestic or international travel in the next three years.

8. Third-party research was conducted by market research company OnePoll in accordance with the Market Research Society's code of conduct. The study was conducted online between August 3, 2026, and August 27, 2026, among 10,000 adults across seven countries who have stayed in a vacation rental.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) is the global travel marketplace with one purpose: to help travellers explore the world, one journey at a time. Its ecosystem includes Expedia, Hotels.com and Vrbo, the largest B2B travel business and a premier advertising network. Expedia Group helps millions of travellers in more than 70 countries explore the world with confidence and ease.

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Contacts:

Media Contact: press-uk@expedia.com