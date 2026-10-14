Bengaluru, India--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2026) - Pravaig has publicly showcased its latest VEER electric tactical platform and its Bengaluru manufacturing facility in a newly released Runtime video published on September 10, 2026, providing a detailed look at the company's current defence-focused vehicle technology and production operations.





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The video, presented by Runtime's Caleb Friesen, features a walkthrough of Pravaig's facility and a demonstration of the VEER tactical platform. The visit includes an examination of the vehicle, its development, battery technology and aspects of the company's manufacturing operations. Runtime's published material describes the video as a visit to Pravaig's manufacturing facility in Bengaluru to examine the VEER and how the company is developing and manufacturing the platform in India.

The release of the video provides a recent public view of VEER and the technology Pravaig has developed since the company previously introduced its earlier electric-vehicle concepts. During the walkthrough, Pravaig representatives discuss the company's transition toward application-specific vehicles and its current work on defence-oriented platforms.

VEER is an electric tactical all-terrain vehicle developed by Pravaig for defence-related applications. The platform is designed for off-road mobility and can be configured for different mission requirements, including the carriage of personnel and equipment.

The walkthrough also provides visibility into Pravaig's battery-development and manufacturing activities. According to the published video description, the facility visit included demonstrations involving battery cells and a battery-pack manufacturing line.

The recent public presentation of VEER comes as electric power, batteries, autonomous systems, sensors and electronic equipment become increasingly relevant to military vehicle development. An electric tactical platform can combine vehicle mobility with onboard energy storage, potentially allowing additional equipment to be operated away from fixed infrastructure.

The September 10 video offers one of the most detailed recent public demonstrations of the current VEER platform and Pravaig's manufacturing environment. It also provides an update on the company's progression from earlier electric-vehicle prototypes toward application-specific platforms.

The Runtime video is publicly available online and provides additional visual information about VEER and Pravaig's facility.

Watch the Runtime facility walkthrough:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=46__oQPM4bs&t=85s

About Pravaig:

Pravaig is an Indian defence deep tech manufacturer building dual use electric mobility, battery systems and physical AI.

Official Website: https://www.pravaig.com/

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