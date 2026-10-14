Avarda Bank AB: Interim Report January - September 2026

Another Quarter Marked by Continued Strong Growth with the Customer in Focus

January - September 2026

Compared to January - September 2025

Loans to the public amounted to SEK 28,380 million, compared with September 2025 the increase in local currencies was 20%

Operating profit increased by 30% to SEK 798.2 million

Earnings per share increased by 36% to SEK 9.65

Adjusted earnings per share increased by 32% to SEK 9.38

Cost/income ratio improved to 34.3% (36.7)

Return on equity amounted to 26.1% (22.7)

Adjusted return on equity amounted to 25.3% (22.8)

Total capital ratio amounted to 15.2% (16.1) compared with 31 December 2025

July - September 2026

Compared to July - September 2025

Loans to the public amounted to SEK 28,380 million, compared with September 2025 the increase in local currencies was 20%

Operating profit increased by 29% to SEK 297.6 million

Earnings per share increased by 30% to SEK 3.51

Cost/income ratio improved to 33.2% (35.4)

Return on equity amounted to 28.1% (25.0)

"Credit card activity continues to increase and is a key driver of our long-term growth. Every transaction deepens our understanding of our customers' needs and behaviour, enabling more informed credit decisions and creating opportunities to increase revenue over time."

- Joakim Jansson, Group CEO

January - September 2026 As of 30 September 2026 January - September 2026 8.9 +40bp 3.9 594 +35% 990 Risk-adjusted margin, % Customers, million Of which are app-users, thousand Revenue per customer, SEK

Key Takeaways

Strong customer engagement during the past year, the number of app-users increased by 35% to 593,685.

Everyday Finance had an organic loan portfolio growth of 34% to SEK 18,675 million and a significant improvement in operating profit, up 51% to SEK 555.6 million.

The strategic shift from Consumer Lending to Everyday Finance continues. Everyday Finance now accounts for 66% of the loan portfolio and 77% of operating income.

For further information, please contact:

Mikael Meomuttel, Group CFO

Mobile: +46 (0) 70 626 95 33

E-mail: ir@avarda.com

This information is information that Avarda Bank AB (publ) is required to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 06:30 CEST on 14 October 2026.

About Avarda Group

Avarda Group simplifies how customers across Europe manage their personal finances. We have been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2016. Rooted in our Swedish heritage, we combine a pragmatic and disciplined business mindset, with cutting-edge technology and innovation, always with a strong focus on cost-efficiency and profitability. Our proprietary, scalable platform and infrastructure enable efficient expansion across multiple markets. We move customers, partners and ourselves forward - towards new opportunities and evolving needs.