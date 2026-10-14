Q-Interline A/S: Q-Interline raises DKK 14.5 million to strengthen its capital base and fund new growth initiatives

14.10.2026 08:27:56 CEST | Q-Interline A/S | Investor News

With the backing of management as well as existing and new investors, Q-Interline has today raised DKK 14.5 million through a directed share issue, which will primarily be allocated to commercial development, continued product development and increased scalability of the company's revenue streams. Management maintains its expectation of achieving positive cash flow from operations in the 2027 financial year.

As announced on August 18th 2026, the Board of Directors and management of Q-Interline decided to explore opportunities to strengthen the company's equity. The completed share issue strengthens the company's equity while also enabling it to make investments that will support the increased growth rate and ensure that Q-Interline's product portfolio maintains its position at the technological forefront.

The directed share issue was successfully completed on October 14th 2026 with the backing of existing large shareholders Nescon A/S, represented by Niels Ebbesen, and Stengård Invest ApS, as well as an investment of DKK 8 million from new investor Per-Magnus Sander. The remaining members of the Board of Directors and Executive Management, together with former CEO Martin Roithner Henriksen, are investing a total of DKK 550,000.

Confidence in a brighter future for Q-Interline

According to CEO Maja Vonsild Jørgensen, the funds raised will in the coming period be allocated roughly equally across three main categories: commercial development, product development and scalability. In addition, debt will be reduced by DKK 5 million.

"Today we have received a clear message from the investor market that there is confidence in a bright future for Q-Interline and our growth strategy. This year we have significantly reduced our cost base, delivered solid revenue growth, and we expect positive operating cash flow in 2027. Much of the credit for these results goes to our employees, who approach their work every day with professionalism, integrity, and commitment. This share issue will support initiatives that strengthen us on the way to becoming self-financing, while also enabling us to invest proactively in the future," says Maja Vonsild Jørgensen.

Recurring revenue (ARR) and expectations of positive operating cash flow

Michael Gram stepped in as Chairman of the Board at the Annual General Assembly on April 23rd 2026. During his long international career, he has among other things built MapsPeople from start-up to full scale and taken the company through funding rounds and stock exchange listing.

He sees today's share issue as a signal of the investor market's confidence in Q-Interline's new growth plan.

"We are close to reaching a positive operating cash flow and with the funds raised we can finance our growth journey both in Denmark and internationally and secure sales and product development, including investments to capture the potential of AI. Both our hardware and software are at the very forefront, and our subscription-based recurring revenue, driven among other things by our AnalyticTrust software, will support predictability and stability in our growth," says Chairman of the Board Michael Gram.

Statement from existing investor Niels Ebbesen, who is participating in the share issue through his holding company Nescon ApS:

"I am pleased to be able to continue my support for Q-Interline. The company is on a positive trajectory, and the new capital provides a solid foundation to build on. I have great confidence in the management team and look forward to following the company into its next phase."

Statement from new investor Per Magnus Sander, a Swedish serial entrepreneur with experience from the battery industry as well as the medtech and shipping sectors, and a private investor in a number of small and mid-sized listed companies:

"Q-Interline's analytical instruments are simply fantastic, and I have seen the technology in action. Their unique solution allows for both stand-alone use and permanent in-line installation in production, requires very little cleaning and gives customers a complete, value-creating overview. I am also very impressed by the new management team and their rapid results, and I believe in their mission towards positive cash flow."

Examples of focus areas will include:

1. Investment in additional demonstration equipment and strategic inventory build-up to support targeted sales efforts.

2. Obtaining various certifications that remove bottlenecks and free up resources.

3. Investment in the use of AI across the company's activities, as well as additional resources for development and production.

Former CEO Martin Roithner Henriksen will continue at Q-Interline in the role of Business Development Director for the German-speaking DACH region.

For more information:

Q-Interline A/S

Stengårdsvej 7

DK - 4340 Tølløse

CVR-number: 19614409

Website: www.q-interline.com

Company announcements, financial reports etc.: http://www.q-interline.com/investor

Contacts:

Maja Vonsild Jørgensen

CEO / adm. direktør

Phone: (+45) 40 17 70 46

E-mail: mvj@q-interline.com

Certified Adviser

Norden CEF A/S

John Norden

Phone: (+45) 20 72 02 00

E-mail: jn@nordencef.dk

Communications

Gullev & Co. ApS

Boris Gullev

Phone: (+45) 31 39 79 99

E-mail: borisgullev@gmail.com

www.gullev.co

About Q-Interline A/S

Q-Interline is a technology company that develops high-tech analytical solutions for optimising process efficiency and product quality, based on infrared spectroscopy and correct sampling techniques.

The company develops both its own front-end software solutions and software for automated cloud-based monitoring of analytical instruments and mathematical calibration models.

Q-Interline is among the leading suppliers of analytical equipment to the dairy industry in Scandinavia and has delivered analytical systems to customers in 53 countries worldwide across the food and dairy industries, agriculture, pharmaceutical manufacturing, and the chemical industry.

For more than 29 years, the company has accumulated extensive industry expertise and developed innovative patented solutions for food analysis. Today, Q-Interline offers a competitive product portfolio built on leading-edge technology.

Through its solutions, Q-Interline contributes to the sustainable use of raw materials in food production while helping to ensure that the quality of produced food supports the health and well-being of both humans and animals.