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AX

WKN: A12CPC | ISIN: SE0005250719 | Ticker-Symbol: A6X
Frankfurt
14.10.26 | 08:05
0,131 Euro
-2,97 % -0,004
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AXICHEM AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AXICHEM AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.10.2026 08:30 Uhr
114 Leser
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aXichem AB: aXichem receives order for aXivite[] of SEK 1.2 million from a U.S. multi-level marketing company

aXichem AB (publ), (aXichem), which develops natural analogue feed additives and dietary supplement ingredients, announces that the company has received an order for aXivite® for a value of SEK 1.2 million from the US contract manufacturer of a fast-growing multi-level marketing company in the health and wellness space in the US. Delivery is scheduled to take place during the fourth quarter of this year.

Multi-level marketing (MLM) companies are direct selling companies that sell products through networks of independent distributors who recommend them to consumers, rather than through retail shelves. This is aXichem's first aXivite® order in the US MLM selling channel. The product to be launched will carry aXivite® as a named ingredient as well as the aXivite® trademark on the product and in its marketing.

Lucas Altepost, Deputy Managing Director and VP Sales & Marketing at aXichem, comments:

"Direct selling is a new route to consumers for aXivite® in the US. A named ingredient on a product sold through a distributor network gives aXivite® visibility we have not had before. A launch like this builds volume through repeat purchases over time, not in a single order, and we are excited about this opportunity to reach new consumers."

About phenylcapsaicin and aXivite®

The health benefits of chili, with its active ingredient capsaicin, have been known for centuries. aXichem's proprietary molecule, phenylcapsaicin, combines the naturally occurring phenyl group with capsaicin, bridged by a triple bond. The result is an innovative natural analogue of capsaicin with high purity and greatly reduced pungency.

aXivite® (phenylcapsaicin) is an ingredient for dietary supplements. It is authorized in the EU as a Novel Food for use in food supplements and foods for special medical purposes and has self-affirmed GRAS status in the US.

The information was submitted, through the provision of the specified contact person, for publication on 14 October 2026, 08:30 AM CET.

Company contact:

Torsten Helsing, CEO, aXichem AB

Phone: +46 40 121 355. Email: torsten.helsing@axichem.com

About aXichem

aXichem develops, patents, and markets natural analogue industrial chemicals, i.e., synthetically produced substances that have similar and comparable properties to natural substances. The company's first product is phenylcapsaicin, which the company commercializes under two brands, aXiphen® and aXivite®, as an ingredient in animal feed and dietary supplements, respectively. The business is divided into three market areas with different applications for phenylcapsaicin: as an additive in feed for poultry, such as chicken and turkey, and for ruminants; as an ingredient in food supplements for gut health, weight control and sports and exercise; and as an ingredient in food supplements for the bio-enhancement of curcumin and melatonin. aXichem is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Certified advisor for aXichem is Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB. More information is available at www.axichem.com.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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