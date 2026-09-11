aXichem AB: aXichem enters into agreements on non-compensated subscription undertakings totaling approximately SEK 2.6 million regarding ongoing redemption of warrants of series TO2A

aXichem AB (publ) ("aXichem" or the "Company") announces that the Company has entered into agreements for subscription undertakings (so-called "top-down") regarding the redemption of warrants series TO2A, the exercise period of which runs until September 18, 2026 ("TO2A"). The subscription undertakings comprise a total of approximately SEK 2.6 million, corresponding to 20 percent of the proceeds that the Company can receive through the redemption of TO2A.

In connection with the redemption of TO2A, aXichem has entered into subscription undertakings with the three qualified investors Philip Ohlsson, Capital Kin AB and Henrik Amilon for a total of approximately SEK 2.6 million, corresponding to 20 percent of the maximum issue proceeds that the Company can receive through the use of TO2A. The subscription undertakings, which are free of charge, are so-called "top-down", which means that they are added to the final subscription level for TO2A. This means that the subscription undertakings will not be utilized in the event that TO2A is fully exercised by existing holders. Subscription undertakings are not secured through bank guarantees, escrow funds, pledge or similar arrangements. In the event that subscription undertakings are utilized, subscription of shares will be made through a directed issue of shares carried out after the exercise period for TO2A has ended. Subscription in such directed issue of shares shall only be granted to the three qualified investors who have submitted subscription undertakings and shall be made at the subscription price for TO2A and only to the extent that TO2A has not been exercised by existing holders, within the framework of the subscription undertakings (corresponding to a maximum of 1,722,844 Class A shares in the Company).



The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, CEST on 11 September 2026, at 17:45 CET.

Company contact:

Torsten Helsing, CEO, aXichem AB

Phone: +46 40 121 355. Email: torsten.helsing@axichem.com

About aXichem

aXichem develops, patents and markets natural analogue industrial chemicals, i.e., synthetically produced substances that have similar and comparable properties to natural substances. The company's first product is phenylcapsaicin, which the company commercializes under two brands, aXiphen® and aXivite®, as an ingredient in animal feed and dietary supplements, respectively. The business is divided into three market areas with different applications for phenylcapsaicin: ingredient in animal feed for poultry and ruminants, ingredient in dietary supplements for intestinal health, weight control, sports and exercise, and as an ingredient in dietary supplements for bioavailability enhancement of curcumin and melatonin. aXichem is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Certified advisor for aXichem is Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB. More information is available at www.axichem.com.