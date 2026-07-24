aXichem AB: aXichem receives positive scientific opinion from EFSA for phenylcapsaicin as a salmonella-inhibiting additive in chicken feed

aXichem AB (publ), (aXichem), which develops innovative feed additives and dietary supplement ingredients, is pleased to announce that the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) has published a positive scientific opinion regarding the company's application for EU approval of phenylcapsaicin as a salmonella-inhibiting additive in chicken feed.

The next step in the process is a formal decision by the European Commission, which, in consultation with the EU Member States, makes the final decision on the approval of the animal feed additive. Normally, the EU Commission follows the EFSA recommendation and aXichem therefore assesses that the final formal approval from the EU Commission should, with the expected processing time, be in place by the end of 2026. The approval will open the way for the marketing and sale of aXichem's phenylcapsaicin as a salmonella-inhibiting additive in chicken feed throughout the EU.

aXichem already has previous approval and product registration in Brazil for the commercial use of phenylcapsaicin as an additive in feed for poultry, pigs and ruminants.

Torsten Helsing, CEO, comments:

"It is incredibly gratifying that after extensive work, where we have proven phenylcapsaicin's unique properties and effectiveness in studies, we have reached this milestone represented by EFSA's positive scientific opinion. The European market for chicken feed is within reach and as soon as possible, together with our distributor Chr. Olesen, we will introduce phenylcapsaicin, under the brand name aXiphen® poultry, to producers of chicken feed in Europe."

About phenylcapsaicin and aXiphen

The health benefits of chili peppers, and their active ingredient capsaicin, have been known for centuries. aXichem's proprietary molecule, phenylcapsaicin, combines the naturally occurring phenyl group with capsaicin, linked by a triple bond. The result is an innovative, high-purity, natural analogue of capsaicin, with a significantly reduced heat. aXiphen®(phenylcapsaicin) is approved and registered in Brazil as a feed additive for use in poultry, pig and ruminant feed.

Production trials conducted in Brazil in 2025 confirm previous production trials and studies conducted in Europe, which demonstrated the effectiveness of aXiphen® as an ingredient in poultry feed. The production trial in Europe included approximately 1.6 million birds and showed, under the test conditions and when adding 15 ppm phenylcapsaicin to the feed, a statistically significant reduction in the number of farms with salmonella-positive floor tests. The European Production Efficiency Model, EPEF, also showed that production efficiency increased by 14% compared to traditional feeding.

This information is information that aXichem is required to disclose under the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU No 596/2014). The information was submitted, through the agency of the contact person indicated, for publication on 24 July 2026, at 13:25 CET.

Company contact:

Torsten Helsing, CEO, aXichem AB

Phone: +46 706 863 355, Email: torsten.helsing@axichem.com

About aXichem

aXichem develops, patents, and markets natural analogue industrial chemicals, i.e., synthetically produced substances that have similar and comparable properties to natural substances. The company's first product is phenylcapsaicin, which the company commercializes under two brands, aXiphen® and aXivite®, as an ingredient in animal feed and dietary supplements, respectively. The business is divided into three market areas with different applications for phenylcapsaicin: as an ingredient in feed for poultry, such as chicken and turkey, and for ruminants; as an ingredient in food supplements for gut health, weight control and sports and exercise; and as an ingredient in food supplements for the bio-enhancement of curcumin and melatonin. aXichem is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Certified advisor for aXichem is Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB. More information is available at www.axichem.com.