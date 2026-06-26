aXichem AB: aXichem receives order for aXiphen[] from Chr. Olesen in Brazil to a value of SEK 4.2 million, for use in feed for chickens and ruminants

aXichem AB (publ), (aXichem), which develops innovative feed additives and dietary supplement ingredients, announces that the company has received an order from its distributor Chr. Olesen in Brazil, for use in feed for chicken and ruminants respectively.

The order value of SEK 4.2 million means that Chr. Olesen has now called for the entire volume covered by the order of approximately SEK 7 million that was communicated in February 2025, and in addition an additional volume corresponding to SEK 1.4 million. Delivery is expected to take place during the fourth quarter of this year.

Torsten Helsing, CEO of aXichem, comments:

"We are slowly but surely starting to see a positive development for aXiphen® in Brazil. Together with Chr. Olesen, we are now working with two different segments within animal feed: aXiphen® poultry, for chicken feed, and aXiphen® ruminant for ruminants, such as dairy cows and beef cows. Ruminant feed is a segment with good margins and so far we have seen evidence of a rapid implementation."

About Chr. Olesen

As a global distributor in the animal health and dietary supplement industry, Chr. Olesen is committed to delivering high-quality, safe and sustainable solutions, which contribute to the development of the animal production sector.

About phenylcapsaicin and aXiphen

The health benefits of chili, with its active ingredient capsaicin have been known for centuries. aXichem's proprietary molecule, phenylcapsaicin, combines the naturally occurring phenyl group with capsaicin, bridged by a triple bond. The result is an innovative natural analogue capsaicin with high purity, where the pungency is greatly reduced. aXiphen® (phenylcapsaicin) is approved and registered in Brazil as a feed additive for use in feed for poultry, pigs and ruminants.



The information was submitted, through the provision of the specified contact person, for publication on

26 June 2026, 08:30 AM CET.

Company contact:

Torsten Helsing, CEO, aXichem AB

Phone: +46 706 863 355 Email: torsten.helsing@axichem.com

About aXichem

aXichem develops, patents and markets natural analogue industrial chemicals, i.e., synthetically produced substances that have similar and comparable properties to natural substances. The company's first product is phenylcapsaicin, which the company commercializes under two brands, aXiphen® and aXivite®, as an ingredient in animal feed and dietary supplements, respectively. The business is divided into three market areas with different applications for phenylcapsaicin: ingredient in animal feed for poultry and ruminants, ingredient in dietary supplements for intestinal health, weight control, sports and exercise, and as an ingredient in dietary supplements for bioavailability enhancement of curcumin and melatonin. aXichem is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Certified advisor for aXichem is Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB. More information is available at www.axichem.com.