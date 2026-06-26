Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 26.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Tagebau oder Tiefsee-Bergbau: Für welchen Fußabdruck entscheidet sich die Welt?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12CPC | ISIN: SE0005250719 | Ticker-Symbol: A6X
Frankfurt
26.06.26 | 08:11
0,103 Euro
+12,20 % +0,011
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AXICHEM AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AXICHEM AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.06.2026 08:30 Uhr
50 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

aXichem AB: aXichem receives order for aXiphen[] from Chr. Olesen in Brazil to a value of SEK 4.2 million, for use in feed for chickens and ruminants

aXichem AB (publ), (aXichem), which develops innovative feed additives and dietary supplement ingredients, announces that the company has received an order from its distributor Chr. Olesen in Brazil, for use in feed for chicken and ruminants respectively.

The order value of SEK 4.2 million means that Chr. Olesen has now called for the entire volume covered by the order of approximately SEK 7 million that was communicated in February 2025, and in addition an additional volume corresponding to SEK 1.4 million. Delivery is expected to take place during the fourth quarter of this year.

Torsten Helsing, CEO of aXichem, comments:
"We are slowly but surely starting to see a positive development for aXiphen® in Brazil. Together with Chr. Olesen, we are now working with two different segments within animal feed: aXiphen® poultry, for chicken feed, and aXiphen® ruminant for ruminants, such as dairy cows and beef cows. Ruminant feed is a segment with good margins and so far we have seen evidence of a rapid implementation."

About Chr. Olesen
As a global distributor in the animal health and dietary supplement industry, Chr. Olesen is committed to delivering high-quality, safe and sustainable solutions, which contribute to the development of the animal production sector.

About phenylcapsaicin and aXiphen
The health benefits of chili, with its active ingredient capsaicin have been known for centuries. aXichem's proprietary molecule, phenylcapsaicin, combines the naturally occurring phenyl group with capsaicin, bridged by a triple bond. The result is an innovative natural analogue capsaicin with high purity, where the pungency is greatly reduced. aXiphen® (phenylcapsaicin) is approved and registered in Brazil as a feed additive for use in feed for poultry, pigs and ruminants.

The information was submitted, through the provision of the specified contact person, for publication on
26 June 2026, 08:30 AM CET.

Company contact:
Torsten Helsing, CEO, aXichem AB
Phone: +46 706 863 355 Email: torsten.helsing@axichem.com

About aXichem
aXichem develops, patents and markets natural analogue industrial chemicals, i.e., synthetically produced substances that have similar and comparable properties to natural substances. The company's first product is phenylcapsaicin, which the company commercializes under two brands, aXiphen® and aXivite®, as an ingredient in animal feed and dietary supplements, respectively. The business is divided into three market areas with different applications for phenylcapsaicin: ingredient in animal feed for poultry and ruminants, ingredient in dietary supplements for intestinal health, weight control, sports and exercise, and as an ingredient in dietary supplements for bioavailability enhancement of curcumin and melatonin. aXichem is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Certified advisor for aXichem is Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB. More information is available at www.axichem.com.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.