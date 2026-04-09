aXichem AB: aXichem announces final study results confirming that phenylcapsaicin in dairy cow feed increases milk production while delivering several significant health benefits

aXichem AB (publ), (aXichem), which develops nature-analogous feed additives and dietary supplement ingredients, has, as previously announced, obtained product registration in Brazil for phenylcapsaicin (aXiphen®) as a feed additive for ruminants, such as dairy cattle. The background to the company's decision to commercialize aXiphen® in the product segment are promising results that were first shown in an exploratory field trial in Brazil with Girolando dairy cattle, and then followed up in a 2+8 weeks controlled study, where aXiphen® was evaluated in dairy cows of the breed Jersey. The positive effects were observed across two distinct breeds, Girolando and Jersey, suggesting that aXiphen's mechanism of action is not breed-specific.

In the controlled study, a group of 14 Jersey cows received 1 g aXiphen®/day in their feed mixture, while the control group of 14 cows was fed the same feed but without aXiphen®. aXichem has now received the complete final report from the controlled study, where data shows that aXiphen® has an effect in several areas that are important for the health and well-being of the animals, which positively affects milk production.

The positive results in brief:

Increased milk production and more efficient nutrient utilization:

Milk production was 9% higher in the treated group compared to the control group, which in this study corresponded to an increase of 1.6 kg of milk per cow per day. Feed intake did not differ significantly between treatments. The unchanged feed intake in combination with the increased milk production resulted in a trend towards improved feed efficiency in the treated group, i.e. more milk per amount of feed consumed. Milk from both the control group and the aXiphen® treated group met all Brazilian national quality requirements. Supplementation with aXiphen® also resulted in a significant increase in milk density, indicating improved industrial quality with a higher content of milk solids within current regulations. Notably, the higher milk yield was achieved despite a slightly lower body weight of the cows in the aXiphen®group, indicating a more efficient redistribution of nutrients towards milk synthesis.

Better thermal regulation: Even with higher milk production, the treated cows maintained stable skin temperatures, indicating that aXiphen® promoted better heat dissipation and mitigated thermal stress in the treated cows.

Better udder health: A clear reduction in somatic cell count was observed, this effect may possibly be linked to the inhibition of systemic inflammation and the recruitment of defense cells to the mammary gland.

Torsten Helsing, CEO of aXichem, comments:

"It has been very interesting and gratifying to read the study report. We are once again confirmed that aXiphen® can contribute to animal health and improve the conditions for sustainable milk production. We believe this may be connected to phenylcapsaicin's ability to inhibit bacterial communication, known as Quorum Sensing. This maycontribute to more energy being extracted from the feed and thereby increasing milk production. These results in dairy cattle, combined with our established efficacy data in poultry, confirm that phenylcapsaicin's benefits extend across species. We believe we have only begun to explore the full potential of this molecule in animal nutrition."

About the market

In 2024 Brazil was ranked the fifth largest milk producer in the world (www.ourworldindata.org), Phenylcapsaicin's positive effects on milk production have now been observed across two distinct breeds: first in an exploratory field trial with Girolando cows, and now confirmed in a controlled study with Jersey cattle. Given that Girolando herds account for approximately 80% of Brazil's milk production and typically operate at lower baseline yields, the commercial potential of these findings is considerable.

About phenylcapsaicin and aXiphen

The health benefits of chili, with its active ingredient capsaicin have been known for centuries. aXichem's proprietary molecule, phenylcapsaicin, combines the naturally occurring phenyl group with capsaicin, bridged by a triple bond. The result is an innovative natural analogue capsaicin with high purity, where the pungency is greatly reduced.

aXiphen® (phenylcapsaicin) is approved and registered in Brazil as a feed additive for use in feed for poultry, pigs and ruminants.



The information was submitted, through the provision of the specified contact person, for publication on

9 April 2026, 08:30 AM CET.

Company contact:

Torsten Helsing, CEO, aXichem AB

Phone: +46 706 863 355 Email: torsten.helsing@axichem.com

About aXichem

aXichem develops, patents and markets natural analogue industrial chemicals, i.e., synthetically produced substances that have similar and comparable properties to natural substances. The company's first product is phenylcapsaicin, which the company commercializes under two brands, aXiphen® and aXivite®, as an ingredient in animal feed and dietary supplements, respectively. The business is divided into three market areas with different applications for phenylcapsaicin: ingredient in animal feed for poultry and ruminants, ingredient in dietary supplements for intestinal health, weight control, sports and exercise, and as an ingredient in dietary supplements for bioavailability enhancement of curcumin and melatonin. aXichem is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Certified advisor for aXichem is Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB. More information is available at www.axichem.com.