aXichem AB: aXichem obtains product registration in Brazil for phenylcapsaicin as a feed additive for dairy cattle and opens up a new market segment

aXichem AB (publ), (aXichem), a developer of innovative natural analogue feed additives and dietary supplement ingredients, announces that the company has obtained product registration in Brazil for phenylcapsaicin as an additive in feed for dairy cows.

The background to the product registration is the, previously communicated, promising initial findings in an exploratory field evaluation carried out in Brazil with aXiphen® administered in the feed to Girolando dairy cattle, findings that was later confirmed by data from a 90-day controlled trial, assessing aXiphen® in lactating Jersey cows, measuring daily milk volume and standard composition under real-farm conditions. Based on the impressive data, Chr. Olesen's team decided to submit a fast-track registration of phenylcapsaicin as an additive in feed for dairy cows. The review process is now concluded by the authorities and phenylcapsaicin is thereby registered in Brazil as a feed additive for ruminant animals, as well as for poultry and swine.



Torsten Helsing, CEO, comments:

"We are pleased with the determination and enthusiasm that the Chr. Olesen team in Brazil has put into the process of the evaluation of aXiphen for the dairy market and to get the registration of the product to happen. I'm looking forward to the continued collaboration with the team and to introduce aXiphen in this new market segment of animal feed."

Rafael Silva, Managing Partner at Chr. Olesen Latin America A/S, comments:

"Our team is very excited to start the commercial launch of aXiphen in the dairy cow feed segment. The initial interest from farmers was driving force to getting the product registered and ready for commercial sales. With the impressive data from the trials to support we are now ready to go to work."

About the trials with aXiphen® (phenylcapsaicin)

aXiphen was included in an exploratory field test in Brazil with Girolando cows, initiated by a dairy producer with an excellent production of about 39 liters per cow per day. In the test 54 Girolando cows got 15 mg phenylcapsaicin per day per cow (which corresponds to approximately 0.8 mg/kg of dry matter for this type of cattle) in their feed mix during a period of five weeks. This supplementation resulted in an average increase in milk yield of some 2 liters per day, representing an approximate 5% improvement in productivity.

To confirm the results of the exploratory field trial, a 90-day controlled randomized study was initiated to evaluate aXiphen® in Jersey dairy cows. A group of 28 cows received 1 g aXiphen®/day in their feed mix, while the control group was fed their standard feed. The study confirmed the previous results.

About the market

In 2024 Brazil was ranked the fifth largest milk producer in the world (www.ourworldindata.org), and some 80% of the country's milk production comes from Girolando cows. Girolando is a breed that is known for its ability to cope with the regional differences and seasonal changes in heat and humidity in the country, conditions that significantly impacts the milk yield. The average milk yield for Girolando cows in Brazil is approximately 17 liters per day (Embrapa Dairy Cattle, 2015, www.semadesc.ms.gov.br), which is in the lower span compared to other leading milk producing countries in the world. This means that milk producers in Brazil strive to increase the milk yield per cow, leveraging for example new technology and innovations in feed mix.

About phenylcapsaicin and aXiphen®

The health benefits of chili, with its active ingredient capsaicin have been known for centuries. aXichem's proprietary molecule, phenylcapsaicin, combines the naturally occurring phenyl group with capsaicin, bridged by a triple bond. The result is an innovative natural analogue capsaicin with high purity, where the pungency is greatly reduced.

Production tests and studies have proven the effectiveness of aXiphen® as an ingredient in poultry feed. A production test on on-floor salmonella prevalence, following the inclusion of 15 ppm phenylcapsaicin in a regular starter diet, was carried out in a full-scale commercial broiler production trial under farming conditions. The production test included about 1.6 million broiler chickens. The trial concluded that under the conditions of the test, the inclusion of 15 ppm phenylcapsaicin in broiler chicken feed statistically significantly reduced the number of farms with salmonella-positive floor boot swabs. The European model for production efficiency, EPEF, showed that production efficiency increased by 14% compared to traditional feeding.

This information is such that aXichem is obliged to make public according to the EU's market abuse regulation (EU no. 596/2014). The information was submitted, through the provision of the specified contact person, for publication on 18 March 2026, 08:30 AM CET.

Company contact:

Torsten Helsing, CEO, aXichem AB

Phone: +46 706 863 355 Email: torsten.helsing@axichem.com

About aXichem

aXichem develops, patents and markets natural analogue industrial chemicals, i.e., synthetically produced substances that have similar and comparable properties to natural substances. The company's first product is phenylcapsaicin, which the company commercializes under two brands, aXiphen® and aXivite®, as an ingredient in animal feed and dietary supplements, respectively. The business is divided into three market areas with different applications for phenylcapsaicin: as an ingredient in feed for poultry, such as chicken and turkey; as an ingredient in food supplements for gut health, weight control and sports and exercise; and as an ingredient in food supplements for the bio-enhancement of curcumin and melatonin. aXichem is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Certified advisor for aXichem is Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB.

More information is available at www.axichem.com.