aXichem AB: aXichem launches aXiphen[ ]ruminant: the first six tonnes of the feed additive are delivered to Tecnobeef, a leading Brazilian precision nutrition company serving the beef cattle industry

aXichem AB (publ), (aXichem), which develops natural analogue feed additives and dietary supplement ingredients, today announces the commercial launch of aXiphen® ruminant (phenylcapsaicin). Deliveries of the product have begun in Brazil, with the first six-tonne shipment, delivered from the local distributor's stock, to Tecnobeef, a leading Brazilian precision nutrition company serving the beef cattle industry. The shipment marks the start of the Brazilian commercial offtake phase for aXiphen® ruminant following product registration for ruminant use earlier this year.

Under aXichem's commercial model in Brazil, product is shipped from Sweden to Chr. Olesen, which holds stock locally and supplies Brazilian end-customers directly. The Tecnobeef order is the first ruminant-segment shipment fulfilled from this local stock, demonstrating that the supply chain set up in anticipation of registration is now operating at full commercial cadence.

Lucas Altepost, VP and VP of Sales and Marketing at aXichem, comments:

"Tecnobeef's decision to adopt aXiphen® ruminant follows positive results from the company's own initial evaluation, which indicated improvements in both animal health and growth performance, consistent with the effects observed in earlier independent ruminant trials."

Torsten Helsing, CEO at aXichem, comments:

"This first commercial delivery in Brazil of aXiphen® ruminant is an important milestone for aXichem in this, for us, new segment. After completing registration and building local inventory with Chr. Olesen, we are now seeing stock move to high-quality customers like Tecnobeef. The beef cattle segment has strong margins and fast adoption and I'm looking forward to continuing our collaboration with Chr. Olesen's team to exploit our opportunities in this segment, as well as the dairy cattle segment, further."

About Tecnobeef

Tecnobeef, headquartered in Bebedouro, São Paulo, was founded in 2017 to bring precision nutrition to the Brazilian beef cattle industry. The company designs customized núcleos and premixes for every productive cycle of cattle, operating a 100 percent automated production system that today supplies feed solutions to approximately one million animals across Brazil. Production currently runs at around 5,000 tonnes per month, and Tecnobeef has positioned itself among the leading names in the Brazilian cattle nutrition segment, competing directly with established international brands.

About the beef cattle market in Brazil

Brazil is the world's largest exporter of beef and one of the largest beef cattle producers globally, with a national herd of more than 230 million animals. The Brazilian feed additive market for ruminants is characterized by sophisticated nutritional management, intense competition between domestic and international suppliers, and a clear willingness among leading producers to adopt innovative ingredients that improve animal performance, health and feed efficiency. (USDA Foreign Agricultural Service Livestock & Products Annual (Brazil, 2025))

About phenylcapsaicin and aXiphen

The health benefits of chili, with its active ingredient capsaicin, have been known for centuries. aXichem's proprietary molecule, phenylcapsaicin, combines the naturally occurring phenyl group with capsaicin, bridged by a triple bond. The result is an innovative natural analogue capsaicin with high purity, where the pungency is greatly reduced.

aXiphen® (phenylcapsaicin) is approved and registered in Brazil as a feed additive for use in feed for poultry, pigs and ruminants.

The information was submitted, through the provision of the specified contact person, for publication on 7 May 2026, 09:00 AM CET.

Company contact:

Torsten Helsing, CEO, aXichem AB

Phone: +46 706 863 355 Email: torsten.helsing@axichem.com

About aXichem

aXichem develops, patents, and markets natural analogue industrial chemicals, i.e., synthetically produced substances that have similar and comparable properties to natural substances. The company's first product is phenylcapsaicin, which the company commercializes under two brands, aXiphen® and aXivite®, as an ingredient in animal feed and dietary supplements, respectively. The business is divided into three market areas with different applications for phenylcapsaicin: as an ingredient in feed for poultry, such as chicken and turkey, and for ruminants; as an ingredient in food supplements for gut health, weight control and sports and exercise; and as an ingredient in food supplements for the bio-enhancement of curcumin and melatonin. aXichem is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Certified advisor for aXichem is Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB. More information is available at www.axichem.com