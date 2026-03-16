aXichem AB: aXichem submits responses to EFSA's previously posted questions regarding the Feed Additive application for phenylcapsaicin

aXichem AB (publ), a developer of innovative natural analogue feed additives and dietary supplement ingredients, received in January 2026, as previously announced, a request from the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) for additional data in three areas of the technical documentation in aXichem's application for Feed Additive approval in the EU for phenylcapsaicin. The clock-stop was calculated to be 16 March 2026.

The areas affected were:

• Effect of the additive - effectiveness

• Safety of the additive - safety for consumers when using the additive

• List of annexes and references - to be updated in line with our answers and additions on the topics mentioned above.

aXichem has now answered the questions and submitted the answers to EFSA, which means that EFSA's review can resume.

Torsten Helsing, CEO, comments:

"We are pleased with the material we have submitted to EFSA and the dialogue we have had with the authority. It is satisfactory that the process can now continue and that EFSA can proceed with the areas where they had questions. The processing can be followed on EFSA's website just as before."

About phenylcapsaicin and aXiphen

The health benefits of chili, with its active ingredient capsaicin have been known for centuries. aXichem's proprietary molecule, phenylcapsaicin, combines the naturally occurring phenyl group with capsaicin, bridged by a triple bond. The result is an innovative natural analogue capsaicin with high purity, where the pungency is greatly reduced. Production tests and studies have proven the effectiveness of aXiphen® as an ingredient in poultry feed.

A production test on on-floor salmonella prevalence, following the inclusion of 15 ppm phenylcapsaicin in a regular starter diet, was carried out in a full-scale commercial broiler production trial under farming conditions. The production test included about 1.6 million broiler chickens. The trial concluded that under the conditions of the test, the inclusion of 15 ppm phenylcapsaicin in broiler chicken feed statistically significantly reduced the number of farms with salmonella-positive floor boot swabs. The European model for production efficiency, EPEF, showed that production efficiency increased by 14% compared to traditional feeding.

The information was submitted, through the provision of the specified contact person, for publication on

16 March 2026, 12:00 CET.

Company contact:

Torsten Helsing, CEO, aXichem AB

Phone: +46 706 863 355 Email: torsten.helsing@axichem.com

About aXichem

aXichem develops, patents and markets natural analogue industrial chemicals, i.e., synthetically produced substances that have similar and comparable properties to natural substances. The company's first product is phenylcapsaicin, which the company commercializes under two brands, aXiphen® and aXivite®, as an ingredient in animal feed and dietary supplements, respectively. The business is divided into three market areas with different applications for phenylcapsaicin: as an ingredient in feed for poultry, such as chicken and turkey; as an ingredient in food supplements for gut health, weight control and sports and exercise; and as an ingredient in food supplements for the bio-enhancement of curcumin and melatonin. aXichem is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Certified advisor for aXichem is Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB.

More information is available at www.axichem.com.