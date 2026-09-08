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WKN: A12CPC | ISIN: SE0005250719 | Ticker-Symbol: A6X
Frankfurt
08.09.26 | 08:03
0,124 Euro
-16,55 % -0,025
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AXICHEM AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AXICHEM AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.09.2026 08:30 Uhr
54 Leser
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aXichem AB: aXichem notes growing commercial adoption in Brazil for aXiphen ruminant as Garra Nutrição increases volume to four tonnes

aXichem AB (publ), (aXichem), which develops natural analogue feed additives and dietary supplement ingredients, announces that Brazilian customer Garra Nutrição Animal, an animal nutrition company focused on solutions and technical support for dairy and beef cattle producers, has ordered four tonnes of aXiphen® ruminant (phenylcapsaicin) from aXichem's distributor Chr. Olesen.

Garra Nutrição became a customer shortly after aXiphen® was registered in Brazil for ruminant feed. The company, that began with smaller monthly volumes, has now ordered four tonnes. The larger Garra Nutrição volume is an indication of growing commercial adoption of aXiphen® ruminant in the ruminant feed segment in Brazil.

Under aXichem's commercial model in Brazil aXiphen® ruminant and aXiphen® poultry is supplied through distributor Chr. Olesen, which holds local stock and delivers directly to Brazilian customers.

Lucas Altepost, Deputy Managing Director and VP Sales & Marketing at aXichem, comments:

"Garra Nutrição has worked with aXiphen® since shortly after the ruminant registration. The increasing volume, to four tonnes, is an encouraging sign that experience with the product is translating into wider use. We are pleased to support this development together with Chr. Olesen in Brazil."

About Garra Nutrição Animal
Founded in 2018 and based in Passos, Minas Gerais, Garra Nutrição Animal is a privately held Brazilian animal nutrition company focused on solutions and technical support for dairy and beef cattle producers. More information is available on Instagram and LinkedIn.

About phenylcapsaicin and aXiphen®
The health benefits of chili, with its active ingredient capsaicin, have been known for centuries. aXichem's proprietary molecule, phenylcapsaicin, combines the naturally occurring phenyl group with capsaicin, bridged by a triple bond. The result is an innovative natural analogue of capsaicin with high purity and greatly reduced pungency.

aXiphen® (phenylcapsaicin) is approved and registered in Brazil as a feed additive for use in feed for poultry, pigs and ruminants.

The information was submitted, through the provision of the specified contact person, for publication on 8 September 2026, 08:30 AM CET.

Company contact:

Torsten Helsing, CEO, aXichem AB
Phone: +46 40 121 355. Email: torsten.helsing@axichem.com

About aXichem
aXichem develops, patents, and markets natural analogue industrial chemicals, i.e., synthetically produced substances that have similar and comparable properties to natural substances. The company's first product is phenylcapsaicin, which the company commercializes under two brands, aXiphen® and aXivite®, as an ingredient in animal feed and dietary supplements, respectively. The business is divided into three market areas with different applications for phenylcapsaicin: as an additive in feed for poultry, such as chicken and turkey, and for ruminants; as an ingredient in food supplements for gut health, weight control and sports and exercise; and as an ingredient in food supplements for the bio-enhancement of curcumin and melatonin. aXichem is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Certified advisor for aXichem is Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB. More information is available at www.axichem.com.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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