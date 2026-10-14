Oma Säästöpankki Oyj: Karri Alameri will leave his position as Chief Executive Officer of Oma Savings Bank Plc

OMA SAVINGS BANK PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 14 OCTOBER 2026 AT 9:50 AM EEST / CHANGES IN BOARD/MANAGEMENT/AUDITORS

Karri Alameri will leave his position as Chief Executive Officer of Oma Savings Bank Plc

Oma Savings Bank Plc ("OmaSp" or the "Company") and Karri Alameri have mutually agreed that Alameri will leave his position as the Chief Executive Officer of the Company on 5 November 2026, such that his employment relationship with the Company will end on 5 May 2027. Alameri will stand for election to the Board of Directors of OmaSp. OmaSp's Board of Directors will commence a process for nominating a new Chief Executive Officer.

Oma Savings Bank Plc

For further information:

Jaakko Ossa, Chairman of the Board of Directors, interview requests via CCO

Karri Alameri, CEO, tel. +358 20 758 3040, karri.alameri@omasp.fi

Pirjetta Soikkeli, CCO, tel. +358 40 750 0093, pirjetta.soikkeli@omasp.fi



Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Major media

www.omasp.fi

Oma Savings Bank is a well-capitalised and profitable Finnish bank that serves over 200,000 personal and corporate customers through 48 branches across Finland and digital channels with approximately 600 experts. Oma Savings Bank's key objective is a first-class customer experience through personal service and easy accessibility in both digital and traditional channels. Oma Savings Bank focuses primarily on retail banking and offers its customers a diverse range of banking services both through its own balance sheet and by intermediating products of its cooperation partners, such as credit, investment and loan protection products. Oma Savings Bank also engages in mortgage banking operations. The Shares of Oma Savings Bank are listed on the regulated market maintained by Nasdaq Helsinki. Oma Savings Bank is a part of S-Bank Group.