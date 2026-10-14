Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 14-Oct-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 14/10/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Security Description Listing Category ISIN Issuer Name: Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank Preference Share Linked Notes due 14/10/2031; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1,000 each and Debt and integral multiples of GBP1.00 in excess thereof up to and debt-like XS3317221XXX -- including GBP1,999) securities Preference Share Linked Notes due 14/10/2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1,000 and integral Debt and multiples of GBP1.00 inexcess thereof up to and including debt-like XS3317221XXX -- GBP1,999) securities Preference Share Linked Notes due 14/10/2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1,000 each and Debt and integral multiples of GBP1.00 in excess thereof up to and debt-like XS3317221XXX -- including GBP1,999) securities Issuer Name: NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Preference Share Linked Notes indexed to the Preference Shares comprising Class 369 Equity Index-Linked Preference Debt and Shares issued by Cannon Bridge Capital Ltd due 07/10/2031; debt-like XS3267378XXX -- fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1.00 securities each) Preference Share Linked Notes indexed to the Preference Shares comprising Class 370 Equity Index-Linked Preference Debt and Shares issued by Cannon Bridge Capital Ltd due 07/10/2031; debt-like XS3339048XXX -- fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1.00 securities each) Issuer Name: Graniteshares Financial plc GraniteShares 4x Long Crude Oil Daily ETP Securities due 14 Debt and /10/2076; fully paid debt-like XS3435894XXX -- securities GraniteShares 4x Long Silver Daily ETP Securities due 14/10 Debt and /2076; fully paid debt-like XS3435902XXX -- securities GraniteShares 4x Long Gold Daily ETP Securities due 14/10/ Debt and 2076; fully paid debt-like XS3435903XXX -- securities GraniteShares YieldBoost Nvidia ETP Securities due 14/10/ Debt and 2076; fully paid debt-like XS3531976XXX -- securities Issuer Name: The Smarter Web Company PLC Non-equity shares Preferred Shares of GBP0.001 each; fully paid and non-voting GB00C0HJ0XXX -- equity shares Issuer Name: Airtel Mobile Commerce N.V., Equity shares Ordinary Shares of EUR0.01 each; fully paid (commercial NL0015074C60 -- companies) Issuer Name: EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION & DEVELOPMENT 15.00% Notes due 14/10/2027; fully paid (Registered in Debt and denominations of NGN25,000,000 each) debt-like XS3531075XXX -- securities Issuer Name: HSBC Bank PLC Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Debt and Shares Series 3628 due 14/10/2032; fully paid; (Represented debt-like XS3379054XXX -- by notes to bearer of GBP1 each) securities Issuer Name: Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited Floating Rate Notes due 18/10/2027; fully paid; Debt and (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP100,000 each) debt-like XS3537473XXX -- securities Issuer Name: The Toronto-Dominion Bank 5.47% Senior Notes due 14/10/2033; fully paid; (Registered Debt and in denominations of NOK2,000,000 each) debt-like XS3532212XXX -- securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Market Oversight at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

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Category Code: NOT TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 446247 EQS News ID: 2415180 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 14, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)