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Dow Jones News
14.10.2026 09:33 Uhr
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Financial Conduct Authority: Official List Notice -2-

DJ Official List Notice 

Financial Conduct Authority (-) 
Official List Notice 
14-Oct-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 

14/10/2026, 08:00 
 
The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from 
the time and date of this notice:- 
 
              Security Description                    Listing Category ISIN 
 
Issuer Name: Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank 
 
  
           Preference Share Linked Notes due 14/10/2031; fully paid; 
             (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1,000 each and    Debt and 
                          integral multiples of GBP1.00 in excess thereof up to and  debt-like     XS3317221XXX   --  
             including GBP1,999)                     securities 

           Preference Share Linked Notes due 14/10/2032; fully paid; 
             (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1,000 and integral  Debt and 
                          multiples of GBP1.00 inexcess thereof up to and including  debt-like     XS3317221XXX   --  
             GBP1,999)                          securities 

           Preference Share Linked Notes due 14/10/2032; fully paid; 
             (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1,000 each and    Debt and 
                          integral multiples of GBP1.00 in excess thereof up to and  debt-like     XS3317221XXX   --  
             including GBP1,999)                     securities 

Issuer Name: NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA 
 
  
           Preference Share Linked Notes indexed to the Preference 
             Shares comprising Class 369 Equity Index-Linked Preference Debt and 
                          Shares issued by Cannon Bridge Capital Ltd due 07/10/2031; debt-like     XS3267378XXX   --  
             fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1.00   securities 
           each) 

           Preference Share Linked Notes indexed to the Preference 
             Shares comprising Class 370 Equity Index-Linked Preference Debt and 
                          Shares issued by Cannon Bridge Capital Ltd due 07/10/2031; debt-like     XS3339048XXX   --  
             fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1.00   securities 
           each) 

Issuer Name: Graniteshares Financial plc 

             GraniteShares 4x Long Crude Oil Daily ETP Securities due 14 Debt and 
                          /10/2076; fully paid                    debt-like     XS3435894XXX   --  
                                           securities 

             GraniteShares 4x Long Silver Daily ETP Securities due 14/10 Debt and 
                          /2076; fully paid                      debt-like     XS3435902XXX   --  
                                           securities 

             GraniteShares 4x Long Gold Daily ETP Securities due 14/10/ Debt and 
                          2076; fully paid                      debt-like     XS3435903XXX   --  
                                           securities 

             GraniteShares YieldBoost Nvidia ETP Securities due 14/10/  Debt and 
                          2076; fully paid                      debt-like     XS3531976XXX   --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: The Smarter Web Company PLC 

                                           Non-equity shares 
                          Preferred Shares of GBP0.001 each; fully paid        and non-voting  GB00C0HJ0XXX   --  
                                           equity shares 

Issuer Name: Airtel Mobile Commerce N.V., 

                                           Equity shares 
                          Ordinary Shares of EUR0.01 each; fully paid         (commercial    NL0015074C60   --  
                                           companies) 

Issuer Name: EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION & DEVELOPMENT 

             15.00% Notes due 14/10/2027; fully paid (Registered in   Debt and 
                          denominations of NGN25,000,000 each)            debt-like     XS3531075XXX   --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: HSBC Bank PLC 

             Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference   Debt and 
                          Shares Series 3628 due 14/10/2032; fully paid; (Represented debt-like     XS3379054XXX   --  
             by notes to bearer of GBP1 each)              securities 

Issuer Name: Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited 

             Floating Rate Notes due 18/10/2027; fully paid;       Debt and 
                          (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP100,000 each)     debt-like     XS3537473XXX   --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: The Toronto-Dominion Bank 

             5.47% Senior Notes due 14/10/2033; fully paid; (Registered Debt and 
                          in denominations of NOK2,000,000 each)           debt-like     XS3532212XXX   --  
                                           securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Market Oversight at the FCA on 020 7066 8352. 

Notes 
 
SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their 
dealing notice. 
  --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
†Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment 
Exchange. 
Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with 
notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its 
markets.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 14, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

DJ Official List Notice -2-

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Category Code: NOT 
TIDM:     - 
LEI Code:   2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 
Sequence No.: 446247 
EQS News ID:  2415180 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2415180&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 14, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

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