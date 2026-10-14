From ESS News EcoFlow is targeting the cost of home battery storage in the US with its new Titan series, offering three models that start at 5 kWh and expand to 30 kWh, along with a pre-wired home panel to cut installation work. The Titan range, which includes the Titan 5000 Classic, Titan 5000, and Titan 5000 Plus, joins EcoFlow's existing Delta Pro Ultra and Ultra X systems. In launching, its new products, EcoFlow said it analyzed data from 100,000 households and found that 80% stayed below a rough power demand of 6.7 kW for some 99% of the time. In a standard day, that might be just 15 minutes ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...