DJ Amundi S&P 500 Swap UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi S&P 500 Swap UCITS ETF USD Acc (500U) Amundi S&P 500 Swap UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 14-Oct-2026 / 09:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi S&P 500 Swap UCITS ETF USD Acc DEALING DATE: 13-Oct-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 156.1402 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 24703879 CODE: 500U ISIN: LU1681049XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681049XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: 500U LEI Code: 5493007YUEI1FG9SC192 Sequence No.: 446262 EQS News ID: 2415394 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 14, 2026 03:05 ET (07:05 GMT)