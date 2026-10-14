DJ Amundi Core Nasdaq-100 Swap UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core Nasdaq-100 Swap UCITS ETF Acc (NASL) Amundi Core Nasdaq-100 Swap UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 14-Oct-2026 / 09:07 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core Nasdaq-100 Swap UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 13-Oct-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 124.486 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 60268262 CODE: NASL ISIN: LU1829221XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1829221XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: NASL LEI Code: 549300WKBSXK32O2GT62 Sequence No.: 446316 EQS News ID: 2415502 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 14, 2026 03:07 ET (07:07 GMT)