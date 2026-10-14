DJ Amundi MSCI EM Asia ESG Broad Transition UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI EM Asia ESG Broad Transition UCITS ETF Acc (LCAL) Amundi MSCI EM Asia ESG Broad Transition UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 14-Oct-2026 / 09:08 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI EM Asia ESG Broad Transition UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 13-Oct-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 18.755 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 41221253 CODE: LCAL ISIN: LU1781541XXX =------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1781541XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCAL LEI Code: 213800X25VEVKDSCYO57 Sequence No.: 446347 EQS News ID: 2415564 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 14, 2026 03:08 ET (07:08 GMT)